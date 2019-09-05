Parametric Appoints Director of Liability Driven Investment Strategies

"As Parametric deepens and expands its institutional relationships and fixed income offerings, David brings extensive background in designing LDI strategies, providing risk analytics and creating related thought leadership," said Mr. Henne. "He will be instrumental in providing greater insights to our LDI clients and their consultants."

Mr. Phillips was previously Director, Client Strategy and Research/Risk Analytics at Russell Investments, where he was responsible for research, development and analysis of investment strategies for defined benefit plans and evaluating risk for plan sponsors. His prior experience includes serving as Manager, Client Services at NISA Investment Advisors, where he provided pension liability expertise for the firm's clients, and Director, Asset Management for Celanese Corporation, where he led global pension investment activity. Mr. Phillips holds a B.S. in Mathematics from the University of Wyoming and an M.S. in Mathematics from Oregon State University. He has an actuarial background and holds EA (Enrolled Actuary) and ASA (Associate of the Society of Actuaries) designations.

About Parametric

Parametric uses investment science to build and manage systematic investment strategies and to implement custom portfolio solutions providing clients with targeted investment exposures with control of costs and taxes. Based on principles of intellectual rigor, ingenuity and transparency, Parametric seeks to deliver repeatable client outcomes with consistently high levels of service and maximum efficiency. As of July 31, 2019, Parametric managed $252.4 billion in assets on behalf of institutions, high-net-worth individuals and fund investors. Headquartered in Seattle, Parametric also has offices in Minneapolis, Westport, Connecticut, Boston, and Sydney, Australia. For more information, visit parametricportfolio.com.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance provides advanced investment strategies and wealth management solutions to forward-thinking investors around the world. Through principal investment affiliates Eaton Vance Management, Parametric, Atlanta Capital, Hexavest and Calvert, the Company offers a diversity of investment approaches, encompassing bottom-up and top-down fundamental active management, responsible investing, systematic investing and customized implementation of client-specified portfolio exposures. As of July 31, 2019, Eaton Vance had consolidated assets under management of $482.8 billion. Exemplary service, timely innovation and attractive returns across market cycles have been hallmarks of Eaton Vance since 1924. For more information, visit eatonvance.com.

SOURCE Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC