Paramit Appoints Bruce Richardson as President of Product Development

MORGAN HILL, Calif., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramit Corporation, a leading developer and manufacturer of medical devices and life science instruments, is pleased to announce the appointment of Bruce Richardson as President of its Product Development Group. Richardson has over 30 years of extensive experience in the medical and biotech industries and a proven track record delivering successful products to market.

Richardson is a seasoned leader that brings decades of innovative design and technical experience to the company. A graduate of UC Berkeley, Richardson is named on 37 patents and has earned a reputation for developing and delivering products that succeed in a competitive marketplace. Prior to joining Paramit, he held a variety of executive and senior management positions. In 2007, Richardson founded Accel Biotech LLC., and the firm experienced steady growth until its acquisition by Ximedica in 2016.

"I'm excited to join the Paramit team and am truly impressed with the manufacturing operations and the technical depth in the product development group," said Richardson. "Our vision at Paramit is to be the go-to product realization partner for diagnostic and life science companies. I look forward to working with a talented engineering team and innovative customers, ultimately improving health care solutions."

About Paramit

Paramit is an FDA-registered manufacturer of medical devices and life science instruments. With operations in Silicon Valley and Malaysia, Paramit offers OEMs a low risk approach to designing, assembling, and testing mechatronic intensive devices such as point-of-use medical equipment and benchtop laboratory instruments. Paramit's vPoke® computer directed assembly process provides a zero-defect manufacturing environment in ISO 13485 certified facilities.

