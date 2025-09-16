PARAMOUNT ADDS DENNIS K. CINELLI TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Cinelli currently serves as CFO at Scale AI

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY) today announced the addition of Dennis K. Cinelli as an independent director to the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Cinelli's appointment expands the Board to 11 directors.

Cinelli currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of Scale AI, and previously held senior leadership roles at Uber, including VP of Global Strategic Finance. He brings a strong track record of driving execution in high-growth environments and possesses deep expertise in disruptive technologies. His extensive experience in strategic transactions and active engagement within the AI ecosystem make him a valuable resource in advancing Paramount's growth objectives. Cinelli's appointment further strengthens the capabilities of the current Board and reinforces its commitment to accelerating innovation and delivering long-term value for all stakeholders.

David Ellison, Chairman and CEO of Paramount said: "We're thrilled to welcome Dennis to our Board. He brings a unique blend of operational expertise and financial insight, shaped by his strong track record in driving cross-functional growth and embracing emerging technologies. His proven ability to pair fiscal discipline with a bold, forward-looking approach makes him an exceptional addition to our team as we continue to advance Paramount's strategic vision and long-term growth."

About Dennis K. Cinelli

Dennis K. Cinelli is currently Chief Financial Officer of Scale AI, where he has guided the company through a period of sevenfold revenue growth, including a $1 billion Series F financing and $14 billion strategic investment from Meta. In this role, he has developed business functions across Finance, Data Science, Sales, Strategy, and Partnerships, while forming partnerships with leading AI model builders and cloud hyperscalers. Prior to joining Scale AI, Dennis held senior leadership roles at Uber, most recently as VP & Head of Mobility for the U.S. & Canada. He previously served as VP of Global Strategic Finance, leading the company's 2019 IPO, and led Jump, Uber's micro-mobility business, through its strategic merger with Lime. Prior to that, Dennis served as Chief Financial Officer for GE Ventures, General Electric's $1 billion corporate venture capital arm, and held various finance leadership roles across GE's portfolio. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business.

About Paramount, a Skydance Corporation

Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY) is a leading, next‑generation global media and entertainment company, comprised of three business segments: Studios, Direct-to-Consumer, and TV Media. The Company's portfolio unites legendary brands, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Television, CBS – America's most-watched broadcast network, CBS News, CBS Sports, Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Showtime, Paramount+, Pluto TV, and Skydance's Animation, Film, Television, Interactive/Games, and Sports divisions. For more information please visit www.paramount.com .

