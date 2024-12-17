PARAMOUNT ADDS THE BIG BANG THEORY TO NICK AT NITE AND MTV LINEUPS

First Time the Emmy Award®-Winning Series Will Air Within Paramount's Family of Brands Since Its Hit Run on CBS

Nick At Nite To Begin Tuesday, Dec. 24, with Holiday-Themed Episodes

MTV To Kick Off With An All-Day Marathon On Wednesday, Jan. 1

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount announced today that The Big Bang Theory will join Nick at Nite and MTV lineups, bringing holiday cheer through the new year as the 10-time Emmy® Award-winning series returns to Paramount for the first time since its run on CBS.

Both brands will kick off their debut with marathon stunts tailored to their audiences, as follows:

Nickelodeon:

Beginning Tuesday, December 24 , Nickelodeon's nighttime programming block Nick at Nite will host a two-day stunt featuring holiday-themed episodes including the beloved " Leonard Nimoy's Napkin."

, Nickelodeon's nighttime programming block Nick at Nite will host a two-day stunt featuring holiday-themed episodes including the beloved " Napkin." On December 27 , The Big Bang Theory will debut with Season 4 on Nick at Nite and air daily from 12-2 a.m. (ET /PT). All 12 seasons of The Big Bang Theory are joining Nick at Nite's stellar late-night roster of popular family comedies, including its spinoff prequel Young Sheldon and Emmy® Award-winning sitcoms Friends and Modern Family.

MTV:

Starting Wednesday, January 1 , MTV will air "MTV's New Year with a Bang," an all-day marathon of Season 3.

, MTV will air "MTV's New Year with a Bang," an all-day marathon of Season 3. Beginning Saturday, January 4 , fans can tune in every Saturday and Sunday and watch all of their favorite episodes across all 12 Seasons alongside Friends.

"We are thrilled to welcome The Big Bang Theory back into the Paramount family, bolstering the comedy lineup for both Nick at Nite and MTV," said Laurel Weir, EVP and Head of Programming, Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks. "Bringing engaging and culturally resonant content to fans is our priority, and the addition of The Big Bang Theory to our robust comedy slate across both networks brings our audience some of the best comedies in television history."

The licensing agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery Content Sales for the series was negotiated on behalf of Paramount Global by Barbara Zaneri, Chief Programming Acquisitions Officer.

About The Big Bang Theory

Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Sheldon (Jim Parsons) are brilliant physicists, the kind of "beautiful minds" that understand how the universe works. But, none of that genius helps them interact with people, especially women. All this begins to change when a free-spirited beauty named Penny (Kaley Cuoco) moves in next door. Sheldon, Leonard's roommate, is quite content spending his nights playing Klingon Boggle with their socially dysfunctional friends, fellow Caltech scientists Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) and Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyer). However, Leonard sees in Penny a whole new universe of possibilities ... including love.

Throughout its impressive run, The Big Bang Theory was nominated for an astonishing 55 Emmy® Awards and won 10. The series was also honored with a Television Critics Association Award, and People's Choice and Teen Choice Awards and was recognized by the AFI and Humanitas organizations. The Big Bang Theory premiered in 2007 and aired 279 episodes spanning 12 seasons.

The Big Bang Theory was produced by Warner Bros. Television and Chuck Lorre Productions. Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady were co-creators/executive producers/head writers. Steven Molaro, Lee Aronsohn, Eric Kaplan, Maria Ferrari, Dave Goetsch, and Steve Holland have also served as executive producers on the series. The series is distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television.

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 45th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com . Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

About SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks

SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks is a global network of media assets that reaches over one billion people in more than 180 countries featuring some of the most iconic brands in entertainment including SHOWTIME, MTV, Comedy Central and Paramount Network among others – and, its Studios arm which produces 120+ series annually, including some of today's biggest hits such as Yellowstone, Yellowjackets, Emily in Paris, 1883, 1923, George & Tammy, South Park, Tulsa King, RuPaul's Drag Race, The Challenge and Jersey Shore, to name a few.

