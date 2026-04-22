Paramount Business Jets Announces $1 million Jet Card Sale as Fractional Owner Embraces Transparent Alternative

LEESBURG, Va., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount Business Jets, pioneer of the industry's first fully transparent Jet Card, today announced the sale of a $1,000,000 Black Card membership to a long-time fractional owner.

The client made a strategic decision to add Paramount's transparent private jet card to their existing fractional program, creating a more versatile "aviation portfolio" that gives them the best of both worlds - the predictability of fractional ownership combined with the agility and transparency of Jet Card or on-demand charter.

The Paramount Black Card: An industry-first transparent model offering wholesale access to 4,000+ safety-vetted aircraft, specifically engineered to handle complex international travel and ASAP last-minute missions with as little as 3 hours' notice. Richard Zaher, Founder and CEO of Paramount Business Jets, whose 'Strategic Advocate' model has maintained a 20-year reputation for safety and client satisfaction in the private aviation industry.

"Many fractional owners are discovering the advantages of using both models together," said Richard Zaher, Founder and CEO of Paramount Business Jets. "They keep their fractional program for routine travel and add our Jet Card or charter when they need greater flexibility, last-minute availability, or specific aircraft requirements. This strategic combination gives them more options and better overall value."

The $1,000,000 Jet Card tier offers elite benefits designed with the client's interests in mind, including:

ASAP Mission Command - Expert logistics for departures with lead times as short as 3 hours





- Expert logistics for departures with lead times as short as 3 hours Strategic Safety Oversight - Every flight undergoes proprietary vetting overseen by a dedicated Safety Manager, with third-party ARGUS and Wyvern reports provided before departure





- Every flight undergoes proprietary vetting overseen by a dedicated Safety Manager, with third-party ARGUS and Wyvern reports provided before departure Capital Security - All deposits held in segregated accounts and 100% refundable





- All deposits held in segregated accounts and 100% refundable Personal Aviation Advocate - A dedicated senior advisor who knows the client's preferences and acts in their best interest on every trip

Zaher added: "We are proud to serve as both a trusted alternative and a valuable complement to traditional fractional programs. Our goal is simple - to give clients more options, better value, and complete peace of mind on every journey."

This transaction highlights a growing trend among high-net-worth travelers who are building smarter, more flexible aviation portfolios by strategically combining fractional ownership with transparent Jet Card or on-demand charter solutions.

About Paramount Business Jets Paramount Business Jets is a premier global provider of private jet charter services, specializing in transparent Jet Card programs. Founded in 2005 by Richard Zaher, a former pilot and Embry-Riddle aerospace graduate, the company is built on a foundation of honesty, safety, and client-first advocacy. For more information, visit www.paramountbusinessjets.com.

Media Contact:

Richard Zaher, CEO

[email protected]

+1-877-727-2538 Ext. 101

SOURCE Paramount Business Jets