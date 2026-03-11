Why 76% of Private Jet Travelers are Dumping Apps for Human Experts

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world obsessed with automation, the private aviation sector is seeing a counter-trend: a return to the "Trusted Advisor." New data from Paramount Business Jets reveals that despite the proliferation of self-service travel platforms, high-net-worth travelers are overwhelmingly choosing human expertise to navigate their flight requirements.

Richard Zaher, CEO of Paramount Business Jets, whose 2025 market analysis reveals a significant "flight to quality" as 76% of private jet travelers prioritize expert consultation over automated booking apps. Buildings rise over Midtown in New York City at sunset. The city is a major destination for business and leisure travelers using private aviation services arranged by companies including Paramount Business Jets.

An analysis of over 10,000 flight records shows that 76.5% of bookings are made via direct consultation with a flight expert. This preference for "high-touch" service has fueled a massive surge in the company's performance, with 2025 recording a 45% year-over-year growth in profitability and a 34% increase in annual revenue.

"Private aviation is a dynamic environment where conditions change constantly - aircraft availability shifts, weather moves, crews reach duty limits, and maintenance issues arise," Zaher said. "Technology can provide quick estimates and process information quickly, but experience is what turns that information into sound judgment. Our advisors evaluate the variables, negotiate when necessary, and ensure the best decisions are made on behalf of our clients."

"Our clients don't just want a transaction; they want a relationship," said Richard Zaher, CEO. "The fact that we maintain a 5-star average rating across all major review platforms is a testament to that. Our growth isn't coming from an ad campaign - it's coming from a deep, built-in loyalty within our client base."

Key Insights from the 2025 Market Analysis:

Unrivaled Client Loyalty: The data confirms an exceptional 59.6% repeat customer rate, proving that once a traveler experiences personalized advisory, they rarely return to automated platforms.

The 45% Growth Milestone: Shifting away from transactional models toward relationship-based service resulted in 2025 being the most successful year in the company's 20+ year history.

Price Transparency: While automation often hides fees, human-led consultation provides clarity on the private jet rental cost, ensuring clients understand the value behind every mission.

Primary Hubs: Teterboro (KTEB), Las Vegas (KLAS), and Miami (KOPF) remain the most sought-after corridors for elite travelers, with December seeing the highest volume of the year.

Service-First Technology Acknowledging the need for seamless travel, Paramount Business Jets is currently in the final stages of developing a proprietary app. Unlike industry "booking apps" designed for mass marketing, this tool is built exclusively to enhance the journey for existing clients.

"We aren't building an app to find new customers; we are building it to take better care of the ones we have," added Zaher. "The goal is to simplify the travel experience - handling manifests, catering, and ground logistics - while ensuring that a human expert remains at the center of the relationship. In luxury, technology should be an invisible assistant, not a replacement for the expert you trust."

About Paramount Business Jets: Paramount Business Jets is one of the most trusted on-demand jet charter services and private jet card membership providers that has redefined luxury travel through a relentless focus on personalized service, safety, and expert advocacy.

