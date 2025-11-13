Paramount Business Jets Celebrates 20 Years of Excellence in Private Aviation

From Humble Beginnings to Global Leadership: Two Decades of Integrity, Innovation, and Impact

LEESBURG, Va., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount Business Jets (PBJ), one of America's most trusted names in private aviation, proudly celebrates its 20th anniversary—marking two decades of industry leadership, innovation, and unwavering commitment to transparency and client care.

Founded in 2005 by CEO Richard Zaher with a $5,000 family loan and an unshakable belief that honesty and safety should define air charter, PBJ has grown from a small startup into a global leader in private jet charter services.

Paramount Business Jets' global team celebrate the company's 20th anniversary at The Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia - a five-star, black-tie gala honoring two decades of excellence, teamwork, and client trust. Richard Zaher, Founder and CEO of Paramount Business Jets, celebrating the company's 20th anniversary of ethical leadership, innovation, and client-first service in private aviation.

"From day one, our mission has been simple: to elevate the standards of private aviation," said Zaher. "Twenty years later, that same mission continues to guide every flight we book, every partnership we form, and every innovation we introduce."

Two Decades of Achievement

Over the past 20 years, PBJ has reached milestones that have reshaped private jet chartering:

A+ Accredited by the Better Business Bureau and a four-time Inc. 5000 honoree, recognized for sustained growth and client satisfaction.

Consistently five-star rated on Google and Trustpilot for its transparent, personalized service.

on Google and Trustpilot for its transparent, personalized service. Developer of the world's first fully transparent Jet Card program.

Creator of the industry's first open-source carbon offset tool (launched in 2019, updated in 2023) — freely available to operators and brokers worldwide to promote sustainable aviation.

Partnered with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, where Zaher received the Eagle Excellence Award in 2012 and has sponsored annual scholarships for students since 2015.

PBJ also built its own proprietary CRM platform in 2008, designed to deliver highly personalized, efficient client experiences — long before digital transformation became standard across aviation.

Raising the Bar for the Entire Industry

Zaher's leadership has extended well beyond his company. As President and Chairman of the Air Charter Association of North America (ACANA), he and the Board worked directly with the U.S. Department of Transportation to help draft FAA Rule 295, establishing new standards for transparency and ethics in private aviation.

"We didn't want to be the only honest broker," Zaher explained. "We wanted to restore trust in private jet charter brokerage — to leave an industry better, fairer, and more transparent than we found it."

Flying for Good: A Legacy of Giving Back

PBJ's success has always been matched by its heart. Through yearly humanitarian missions to McDowell County, West Virginia — one of America's poorest regions — PBJ has delivered food, clothing, and essentials to families in need. The company has also supported earthquake relief efforts abroad, anti-bullying youth programs, and homeless outreach in Washington, D.C.

"Business means little without purpose," said Zaher. "Every flight is an opportunity to make a difference."

20 Years Strong: A Celebration of People and Purpose

To commemorate the milestone, PBJ hosted a three-day celebration at The Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia, gathering team members, partners, and families from five continents. Awards recognized long-serving employees, top contributors, and the people who helped turn Zaher's vision into reality. A special tribute honored Zaher's parents—whose $5,000 gift and belief in their son sparked a global brand built on trust.

"This anniversary isn't just mine—it belongs to everyone who believed in our mission," Zaher told attendees. "With the best people, the strongest reputation, and a future powered by innovation and integrity, we're just getting started."

About Paramount Business Jets

Founded in 2005, Paramount Business Jets offers on-demand private jet charters and Jet Card memberships worldwide—providing access to any size aircraft, to and from any destination, with as little as four hours' notice. Committed to transparency, safety, and world-class service, PBJ continues to set the benchmark for private aviation excellence.

Learn more at www.paramountbusinessjets.com.

