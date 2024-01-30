Paramount Business Jets Presents $210,000 Big Game LVIII Bowl Package with Dream Penthouse and Super Jet Extravaganza

LEESBURG, Va., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount Business Jets, a leader in luxury private jet charters, is pleased to introduce an opulent Big Game LVIII Package, combining the option of seamlessly blending the excitement of the biggest football game of the year with a luxury Vegas experience.

Paramount Business Jets Presents $205,000 Big Game 58 Bowl Package with Dream Penthouse and Super Jet Extravaganza in amazing Las Vegas Paramount Business Jets Presents $205,000 Big Game 58 Bowl Package with Dream Penthouse and Super Jet Extravaganza includes a round-trip, non-stop private jet flight on a Citation X Super-Midsize Jet.

Experience the Extravagance: The Big Game LVIII package is designed for a party of four. This exclusive offering includes a round-trip, non-stop private jet flight on a Super Midsize Jet, the Citation X. The flexible departure time is scheduled for Tuesday, February 6th, with take-off at 9 am EST from Teterboro Airport (TEB) in New Jersey and an estimated arrival at Las Vegas International (LAS) located just 5 miles outside of the Vegas Strip at around 11 am PST. The outbound flight has an ETA of just under 5 hours.

Luxury Beyond the Skyline: The Citation X, climbing at 3650 feet per minute and reaching a maximum altitude of 51,000 ft, cruises at an incredible speed of Mach .935. Guests onboard will have access to Wi-Fi, in-flight gourmet catering, and beverages within the spacious stand-up cabin. Upon landing at LAS, a personal chauffeur awaits, ensuring a seamless and luxurious journey. The guests will be transported in a VIP Sprinter to their penthouse, where their chauffeur remains at their service throughout their stay in Vegas.

The penthouse offers a luxurious 2-bedroom experience, perched 500 ft in the air with a one-of-a-kind panoramic Vegas Strip view. The private glass-encased Jacuzzi on the balcony, heated at a soothing 100 degrees, epitomizes celebrity-style living. Additional amenities include a movie room, 2 extra Jacuzzis, several large 4K flat-screen TVs, and a PlayStation 3 for entertainment.

The Big Game LVIII – A Historic Experience: On Sunday, February 11th, at 2 pm, guests are chauffeured to Allegiant Stadium for the historic Big Game LVIII, the first-ever hosted in Nevada. Provided with 4 Near Field Communication (NFC) passes and sideline tickets, guests get closer to the action. Kick-off is scheduled at 3:30 pm local time, with the game concluding between 6:30 pm and 7:30 pm. Their chauffeur awaits to drive them back to the penthouse post-game.

On Wednesday, February 14th, at noon, guests are picked up for a 4-hour and 30-minute flight back to TEB, with an ETA of 7:30 pm local time.

Reduced Cost and Jet Upgrade Option: Opting for 2 guests instead of 4 reduces the cost by $50,000, and there's an option to upgrade to a GIV-SP Large Gulfstream Jet for an additional $20,000 or a GV Gulfstream Ultra Long-Range Jet for an additional $30,000.

Booking Information: Due to high demand, there are no slots available between February 7th and 13th. Which is why our package dates fall just outside these slotted days, offering a unique week-long experience in Las Vegas. To secure your spot for the Big Game LVIII Package, please contact our dedicated Private Aviation Advisors at +1-877-727-2538 EXT 1 or via email at [email protected].

Media Contact:

Alexander Cohen

Marketing Manager

Paramount Business Jets

+1-877-727-2538 EXT 2

[email protected]

www.paramountbusinessjets.com

About Paramount Business Jets: For almost two decades, Paramount Business Jets has been the go-to name in premier private jet charters. Renowned for our commitment to safety, quality, and customer satisfaction, we proudly stand as your most trusted advocate in private aviation.

SOURCE Paramount Business Jets