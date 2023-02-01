Paramount Completes Acquisition of First National ATM

LANCASTER, Pa., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount Management Group is pleased to announce it has successfully acquired the ATM portfolio operated by New Port Richey, FL-based Amer-E-Com Digital Corporation dba First National ATM. Adding to its long list of profitable partnerships over the last few years, this acquisition increases the company's footprint by more than 1,000 ATMs in 34 states and the District of Columbia.

The First National ATM team will continue to work under the Paramount umbrella to ensure the high-quality level of customer service that their distributors and merchants have come to expect.

"We are very excited to welcome First National to our Paramount family," said Maya Fuentes, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "I have great respect for Rick and his team and what they have accomplished."

Since 1998, First National ATM has steadily grown and earned a stellar reputation as a trusted full-service provider of ATMs, with a wide range of high-profile locations at universities, hospitals, train stations, restaurants, and grocery and convenience stores throughout North America.

Boston-based Tremont Capital Group, Inc., a firm that specializes in providing strategy consulting and merger and acquisition advisory services to the ATM industry, advised the seller in the transaction and facilitated the deal.

"This transaction was a phenomenal fit and outcome for both sides, as well as their customers," said Sam Ditzion, CEO of Tremont Capital Group.

"The synergies between our two companies are phenomenal," Rick Westenberger, President of First National ATM says. "My team looks forward to being able to unlock new business opportunities by offering our customers the added capabilities, experience and capital that comes with partnering with Paramount."

ABOUT PARAMOUNT MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC — A national leader in implementing the latest technology to allow consumers, retailers and financial institutions to interact easily and conveniently, Paramount's services include the placement and operation of ATMs, digital media solutions and other value-added products and services at the ATM. Visit paramountmgp.com to learn more. To inquire about acquisition, contact Maya Fuentes by email or by phone at (973) 216-8560.

