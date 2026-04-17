Paramount Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount Skydance Corporation ("Paramount") (NASDAQ: PSKY) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share, payable July 1, 2026, to each of its Class A and Class B shareholders of record as of June 15, 2026.

About Paramount, a Skydance Corporation

Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY) is a leading, next‑generation global media and entertainment company, comprised of three business segments: Studios, Direct-to-Consumer, and TV Media. The Company's portfolio unites legendary brands, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Television, CBS, CBS News, CBS Sports, Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, SHOWTIME®, Paramount+, Pluto TV, Skydance Animation, Film, Television, and Interactive/Games, and the newly established Paramount Sports Entertainment. For more information, please visit www.paramount.com.

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