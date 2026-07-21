Paramount Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ: PSKY) ("Paramount") today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share, payable October 1, 2026, to each of its Class A and Class B shareholders of record as of September 15, 2026.

About Paramount, a Skydance Corporation

Paramount, a Skydance Corporation is a next-generation global media and entertainment company, comprised of three business segments: Studios, Direct-to-Consumer, and TV Media. PSKY's portfolio unites legendary brands, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Television, CBS, CBS News, CBS Sports, Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Showtime, Paramount+, Pluto TV, and Skydance Animation, Film, Television, Interactive/Games, and Paramount Sports Entertainment. For more information, please visit www.paramount.com.

PSKY-IR

SOURCE Paramount Skydance Corporation