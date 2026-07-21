Paramount Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

News provided by

Paramount Skydance Corporation

Jul 21, 2026, 16:05 ET

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ: PSKY) ("Paramount") today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share, payable October 1, 2026, to each of its Class A and Class B shareholders of record as of September 15, 2026.

About Paramount, a Skydance Corporation
Paramount, a Skydance Corporation is a next-generation global media and entertainment company, comprised of three business segments: Studios, Direct-to-Consumer, and TV Media. PSKY's portfolio unites legendary brands, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Television, CBS, CBS News, CBS Sports, Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Showtime, Paramount+, Pluto TV, and Skydance Animation, Film, Television, Interactive/Games, and Paramount Sports Entertainment. For more information, please visit www.paramount.com

PSKY-IR

SOURCE Paramount Skydance Corporation

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

PARAMOUNT TO REPORT SECOND QUARTER 2026 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON AUGUST 4, 2026

Paramount Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY) announced today that it will report second quarter 2026 financial results on Tuesday, August 4, 2026....

Paramount Skydance Corporation Announces Extension of Expiration Dates of Previously Announced Exchange Offers and Tender Offers

Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ: PSKY) ("Paramount") today announced the extension of the Expiration Dates in connection with the previously...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Entertainment

Entertainment

Television

Television

Advertising

Advertising

Film and Motion Picture

Film and Motion Picture

News Releases in Similar Topics