Paramount Extrusions, a High-End Aluminum Extrusion Specialist, Launches Refreshed Brand As It Celebrates 70 Years in Business

PARAMOUNT, Calif., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Originally founded in 1953, Paramount Extrusions of Paramount, California is a third-generation family business specializing in high-end tight-tolerance aluminum extrusions for a broad range of B2B clientele. Utilizing its unique indirect extrusion presses and processes, Paramount can deliver the most precise and lightweight profiles. The company reached a milestone in 2023 with its 70th anniversary. Undergoing a process of evolution during the last decade, the leadership team recognized that significant business advancements required the telling of a new, more comprehensive story to the marketplace.

New Paramount Extrusions Brand Identity

These advancements included achieving both AS9100D and ISO certifications, allowing Paramount to better serve the aerospace and automotive industries, as well as a new predictable ordering system called "Billet Proof" that alleviates customer supply chain issues with one-week lead-times. Perhaps more significantly, however, Paramount had continued to advance the way it partnered with customers, going beyond the technical aspects of an extrusion to ensure the ultimate application's success and the customer's overall satisfaction. Decades of expertise combined with comprehensive, turnkey solutions ranging from design and extrusion to fabrication and finishing meant Paramount Extrusions was uniquely positioned to deliver upon even the most challenging shapes and profiles—that other extruders can't solve.

Paramount Extrusions partnered with B2B brand consultancy, BrandingBusiness, to recast the brand strategy and develop a compelling new visual identity and messaging system. Based on internal and market research, the new brand positioning and narrative is encapsulated in the brand line: "Pushing boundaries. Shaping the exceptional." For 70 years, Paramount Extrusions has been crafting aluminum profiles that defy convention, and now it has the tools to tell that story with conviction and consistency.

The new verbal brand elements are supported and elevated by a new logo that conveys the concept of pushing boundaries and represents Paramount's four key service offerings. The triangular shapes within also represent the three generations of leadership by the Munson family. An extended visual identity system maintains the black and yellow color palette that reflects the brand's heritage while bringing a new sense of modernity and simplicity to support digital communications and marketing efforts. A redesigned website (ParamountExtrusions.com) acts as a primary showcase of the brand's new story, look and feel, and capabilities.

"I'm so proud of how our new brand marries the best of what my father and grandfather have built over the last 70 years with a renewed focus, power, and optimism that will guide us forward for the next 70 years," said Cameron Munson, President and CEO of Paramount Extrusions. "This is a special business driven by a group of dedicated experts that bring our customers' visions to life. I'm confident we have great things ahead of us."

