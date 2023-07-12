PARAMOUNT GARNERS 56 PRIMETIME EMMY AWARD NOMINATIONS

CBS Television Network and CBS Studios Scores 22 Nominations Led by Outstanding Series Nominations for THE AMAZING RACE, THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT, SURVIVOR and THE PRICE IS RIGHT

MTV Entertainment Studios and SHOWTIME® Combine for 26 Nominations Led by Lead Acting Nominations for Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon in GEORGE & TAMMY and Melanie Lynskey in YELLOWJACKETS and Outstanding Series Nominations for RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE, THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH and YELLOWJACKETS

Paramount+ Picks Up Seven Total Nominations

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount earned 56 Academy of Television Arts & Sciences 75th Primetime Emmy Award nominations across its combined portfolio.

CBS Television Network and CBS Studios received 22 Primetime Emmy nominations.

THE AMAZING RACE (5): Outstanding Reality Competition Program, Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program, Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program, Outstanding Picture Editing for a Reality Program, Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Reality Program

MTV Entertainment Studios earned 18 Primetime Emmy nominations across its portfolio of brands and franchises.

RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE (7): Outstanding Reality Competition Program, Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program, Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program, Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program, Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program, Outstanding Production Design for a Variety or Reality Series, Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

(1): Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series EMILY IN PARIS (3): Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling, Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series, Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) – from MTV Entertainment Studios

SHOWTIME® landed eight Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

GEORGE & TAMMY (4): Jessica Chastain for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Michael Shannon for Outstanding Lead Actor in Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Period Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

YELLOWJACKETS (3): Outstanding Drama Series, Melanie Lynskey for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

(3) Outstanding Drama Series, Melanie Lynskey for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series THE L WORD: GENERATION Q (1): Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics

Paramount+ picked up seven Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

STAR TREK: PICARD (2): Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic), Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup – from CBS Studios

GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES (2): Two nominations in Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming – from Paramount Television Studios

TULSA KING (1): Outstanding Stunt Coordination for Comedy Series or Variety Program – from MTV Entertainment Studios

LAST FLIGHT HOME (1): Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking – from MTV Documentary Films

(1): Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking – from MTV Documentary Films TAYLOR HAWKINS TRIBUTE CONCERT (1): Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special – from MTV Entertainment Studios

BET+ landed one Primetime Emmy Award nomination.

THE MS. PAT SHOW (1): Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

