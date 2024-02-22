Paramount Global Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share on both its Class A and Class B Common Stock. The dividend will be payable on April 1, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2024.

At the same time, the Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.4375 per share on its 5.75% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock. The dividend will be payable on April 1, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2024.

About Paramount

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA) is a leading global media, streaming and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, Paramount's portfolio includes CBS, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+ and Pluto TV. Paramount holds one of the industry's most extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, the company provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution, and advertising solutions.

For more information about Paramount, please visit www.paramount.com and follow @ParamountCo on social platforms.

