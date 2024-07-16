Paramount Global Expands Partnership with Ice Cube's Cube Vision

First Look Deal for Television Kicks off with New Scripted Project in Development at SHOWTIME Studios

Pact Comes on the Heels of Cube's Big 3 Basketball League on CBS and a Featured Role in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem for Paramount Pictures

NEW YORK, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount Global today announced an expanded partnership with Ice Cube and his production company Cube Vision on the heels of their long standing relationship.

Under the first look deal for television, Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz, COO of Cube Vision and Cube's producing partner, will develop and executive produce projects for broadcast, cable and streaming platforms across Paramount. The deal kicks off with a new untitled scripted project in development at SHOWTIME Studios that explores the cutthroat world of Hollywood through the Black experience and the depths an explosive cast of characters go in pursuit of power and the price of fame.

The expanded partnership stems from the company's long-standing relationship with Cube where the parties work together on Big3 basketball league that airs on CBS, Hip Hop Squares for VH1 alongside many music related projects over the years and a featured role in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, where Cube voiced/starred in the Seth Rogan co-written film.

"Ice Cube is a bona fide powerhouse whose enduring impact on music, film, tv and sports resonates with generations of fans," said Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and CCO, Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios. "It's a privilege to build on our relationship with Cube Vision and continue to bring his trailblazing storytelling to audiences around the world."

"We are excited to expand on our successful partnership with Paramount through this unique television deal," said Ice Cube & Jeff Kwatinetz. "This deal provides us with everything we need to bring amazing and authentic stories to television working with the best writers, showrunners, and television innovators in the entire business. We are thrilled to collaborate with Nina, Chris, and the rest of the All-Star Paramount Global team to build upon the great work we've done together."

The deal was negotiated by Matt Johnson and Patrick Ragen both at Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole LLP.

