PARAMOUNT GLOBAL, NICKELODEON AND DCMP FORM MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP TO MAKE BRANDS' GLOBALLY BELOVED KIDS' PROGRAMMING ACCESSIBLE

NEW YORK, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount Global and The Described and Captioned Media Program (DCMP) today announced an unprecedented partnership that ensures hundreds of hours of Nickelodeon's hit animated and live-action series will be accessible to families with young viewers and students with disabilities. The multi-year agreement commences with several Nickelodeon series, including Bossy Bear, Tiny Chef Show, Blues Clues & You! and Santiago of the Seas and will include distribution via DCMP's free streaming services for families and schools. Additional Nickelodeon series will be made available on DCMP's services on a rolling basis through 2029.

The Nickelodeon series will air and stream with captions and audio description. Audio description is a secondary audio track with additional narration that provides access to key visual elements of a video for persons who are blind, without interfering with the audio or dialogue.

"This opportunity enables Paramount Global to expand the reach and accessibility of our content to the DCMP audience, which includes young viewers and their families, through added audio description on Nickelodeon. The impact and nature of this partnership is something that the DCMP and our Paramount team are proud of," said Mark Turits, Vice-President of Captioning and Audio Description, Paramount Global Access Services.

"We are proud to be partnering with Paramount Global to make important programming accessible for children who are blind and visually impaired," said DCMP CTO Kyle Sisk. "Not only will more high-quality television content be accessible to the public, but teachers and families will benefit from DCMP's targeted distribution to schools."

DCMP is providing audio description through a Television Access grant funded by the U.S. Department of Education. The purpose of the grant is to improve results for children with disabilities through support for the addition of audio description to widely available programs with educational value.

ABOUT NICKELODEON

Nickelodeon, now in its 45th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

ABOUT PARAMOUNT GLOBAL

Paramount Global is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic studios, networks and streaming services, Paramount's portfolio of consumer brands includes CBS, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, Pluto TV, among others. Paramount delivers the largest share of the U.S. television audience and boasts one of the industry's most important and extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, the company provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution, and advertising solutions.

ABOUT DCMP

The Described and Captioned Media Program (DCMP) has been a leader in the creation and distribution of educational, accessible media for over thirty years. DCMP partners with top content creators to provide audio description, captioning, and American Sign Language through partner platforms and DCMP's free streaming service for educational settings. Services are free for families and educators who have at least one student with a disability. DCMP develops new technologies for the creation and delivery of accessible media, provides training for using these resources in the classroom, creates continuing education opportunities for educators, and advocates for systemic change in media production, distribution, and use.

