Paramount Introduces Programmatic Access to Marquee Live Sports on Paramount+

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount today announced a major evolution to its streaming advertising offering by introducing live, in-game programmatic buying for select commercial ad units within marquee sporting events, kicking off with UFC's highly anticipated Paramount+ debut on January 24 with UFC® 324: GAETHJE vs. PIMBLETT. Designed to maximize Paramount's biggest tentpole sports moments for marketing partners, this marks the first time advertisers can secure a real-time, guaranteed placement in Paramount+'s lineup of premium sports properties.

Programmatic inventory availability will complement the success of Streaming Fixed Units to deliver high-impact visibility built around Paramount+'s most coveted sports programming.

"This initiative underscores Paramount's commitment to media modernization, expanding opportunities for marketers to show up during the biggest and buzziest moments of scaled audience attention," said Jay Askinasi, Chief Revenue Officer, Paramount. "By bringing guaranteed positions to the streaming sports stage, both directly and programmatically, we're widening the aperture for more advertisers to tap into the passion, energy and engagement of live sports with the agility, optimization and precision of digital."

Through partnerships with Amazon DSP, Google's Display & Video 360, The Trade Desk and Yahoo DSP, Paramount will offer private marketplace, biddable ad inventory for UFC's full slate of Numbered Events preliminaries and Fight Nights in the U.S. All Numbered Event main cards will exclusively be sold as Streaming Fixed Units.

Advertisers can also continue to activate campaigns spanning Paramount's digital portfolio of leading sports programming through Paramount Streaming content bundles, driven by the company's accelerated momentum across Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

About Paramount, a Skydance Corporation

Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY) is a leading, next‑generation global media and entertainment company, comprised of three business segments: Studios, Direct-to-Consumer, and TV Media. The Company's portfolio unites legendary brands, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Television, CBS – America's most-watched broadcast network, CBS News, CBS Sports, Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Showtime, Paramount+, Pluto TV, and Skydance's Animation, Film, Television, Interactive/Games, and Sports divisions. For more information, please visit www.paramount.com .

