PARAMOUNT ISSUES STATEMENT ON JEFF SHELL

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is a statement regarding Jeff Shell:

"PSKY's Board of Directors followed standard practice and, with the assistance of independent counsel, conducted a complete and thorough review of the allegations raised in a recently filed civil complaint that Mr. Shell, PSKY's President, had violated certain SEC disclosure rules. The facts demonstrated that these allegations do not establish a securities law violation. Mr. Shell promptly notified PSKY of these accusations and is taking forceful legal action. PSKY and its named Board members will respond in the proceedings to the frivolous and baseless claims against PSKY and its named Board members and stockholders. Consistent with Mr. Shell's commitment to prioritizing PSKY's success, he has elected to transition from his positions as President of PSKY and a member of PSKY's Board of Directors to focus on this lawsuit. PSKY is grateful for Mr. Shell's many contributions and to have relied on him as a valued advisor."

About Paramount, a Skydance Corporation

Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY) is a leading, next‑generation global media and entertainment company, comprised of three business segments: Studios, Direct-to-Consumer, and TV Media. The Company's portfolio unites legendary brands, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Television, CBS – America's most-watched broadcast network, CBS News, CBS Sports, Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, SHOWTIME®, Paramount+, Pluto TV, Skydance Animation, Film, Television, and Interactive/Games, and the newly established Paramount Sports Entertainment. For more information, please visit www.paramount.com.

SOURCE Paramount Skydance Corporation