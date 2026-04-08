PARAMOUNT LAUNCHES GLOBAL PUBLISHING IMPRINT TO EXPAND ICONIC FRANCHISES AND DEEPEN ORIGINAL STORYTELLING

NEW YORK, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ: PSKY), today announced the launch of its own publishing imprint, Paramount Global Publishing, marking a strategic expansion in how fans engage with the company's revered content while also creating new opportunities to develop original IP.

Building on Paramount's legacy as one of the world's leading storytellers, the imprint – operating under the company's Products & Experiences division – will develop complementary publishing content inspired by its iconic portfolio of brands and franchises as well as generate new IP through the creation of original stories.

Paramount will oversee direct development, creation and production of the Paramount Global Publishing books, with sales and distribution into the retail market to be handled by a yet-to-be-named partner. In tandem, Paramount will continue its licensing strategy, partnering with world-renowned publishers and distributors.

Together, these efforts extend Paramount's globally connected ecosystem, creating new entry points for audiences to experience their favorite characters and stories.

"Stories that originate on the page have a unique power to build immersive worlds, create compelling characters and forge deeper connections with fans," said Josh Silverman, President, Global Products & Experiences, Paramount. "With the launch of Paramount Global Publishing, we're expanding the reach of our most beloved franchises while also introducing original stories to audiences around the world."

Paramount Global Publishing will deliver a broad portfolio of storytelling across print, digital and audio, creating content that spans genres and connects with audiences of all ages from kids and families to adults.

Launching first in the US and Canada, with plans to expand to other markets in the future, the imprint will be led by Amy Jarashow, Head of Global Publishing, reporting to Silverman.

Paramount's distribution partner and initial title announcements will be shared at a later date.

About Paramount Products & Experiences

Paramount Products & Experiences oversees all licensing, merchandising, and location-based experiences for Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY), a leading next generation global media and entertainment company. The division brings to life iconic franchises and beloved characters through innovative products and immersive experiences across categories including toys, apparel, publishing, food and beverage, theme parks, hotels, cruises, attractions, and live entertainment. Its global portfolio is powered by content from brands such as Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, CBS, MTV, Comedy Central, and Paramount+, and fan-favorite franchises like PAW Patrol, SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Star Trek and Yellowstone. To explore our range of consumer products and Paramount-branded merchandise, visit ParamountShop.com.

SOURCE Paramount Skydance Corporation