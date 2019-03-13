Paramount Recovery Continues Massive California Growth

LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount Recovery Service, Inc. ('PRS'), a leading Southern California-based automotive repossession company, announced today the expansion of its locations and services, as well as the hiring of two industry experts.

The physical expansion includes the acquisition of PRS' largest location to date, an 88,000 square foot indoor and outdoor facility based in downtown Los Angeles' Huntington Park district. The company now services 15 counties with brick and mortar repossession storage facilities, including an impressive location in San Diego, a one-acre facility in Perris, and others in Ontario, East Los Angeles, Burbank, Oxnard, Lancaster, Bakersfield, and Fresno. PRS also maintains an office and auto storage facility in Phoenix, Arizona. A portion of this growth follows PRS' acquisition of three other automotive repossession companies over the past two quarters. Additional acquisitions are underway with plans to expand to Palm Springs, Santa Maria, and throughout California by the end of 2019.

PRS also added two new employees to its management team. Industry veteran Kevin Morgan joins as Vice President with an extensive background in auto and repossession services, credit union experience and auto remarketing. Kevin previously worked for Simons Services and Recovery ('SSR') and Cinema Vehicle Services. He will assist owner Steve Simons in company oversight and daily operations. Daisy Duarte joins as Director of Operations (Pre-recovery Unit) and brings years of industry knowledge and expertise from Westlake Financial Services. She joins the Operations team led by Roger Gilden, Chief Operating Officer.

"The addition of Kevin and Daisy allows us to continue to grow and operate the best professional one-stop-shop for all Southern California recovery," said founder and president, Steve Simons. "Despite our rapid growth, we remain dedicated to being the family-oriented, professional organization that has always set us apart in the industry. We are also upgrading the technology in all of our state-of-the-art facilities, saving money and time for our clients. We are changing the way repossession companies operate through compliance, technology and automation."

PRS' substantial fleet of vehicles now scans over 10 million license plates per month via their strategic partnership with on-demand data solutions company, MVTRAC. Using the newest License Plate Recognition (LPR) technology and employing a round-the-clock administration team and dispatch for all field staff, clients can contact PRS for expedited auto recovery 24 hours per day, seven days a week. The company also offers complete in-house automotive locksmith services, auto transport services and will soon be offering auto remarketing, as well as a statewide impound retrieval division.

Due to PRS' rapid growth, the company is hiring in all locations. PRS proudly offers comprehensive health benefits and competitive wages to its employees. Qualified applicants are encouraged to send their resumes to jobs@prsrepo.com.

About Paramount Recovery Service, Inc.

PRS is a leading auto repossession service company with offices throughout Southern California and Arizona. The company specializes in voluntary, involuntary and impound repossessions. For more information on working with PRS, please email info@prsrepo.com.

