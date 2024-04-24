PARAMOUNT+ RENEWS ORIGINAL ANIMATED PRESCHOOL SERIES DORA FOR A SECOND SEASON

From Nickelodeon Animation, Season One Is Now Available to Stream Exclusively on Paramount+

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount+ today announced that its original animated preschool series DORA has been renewed for a second season. The iconic Latina heroine made her triumphant return earlier this month in the all-new CG-animated series produced by Nickelodeon Animation. DORA is currently available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria, and also on Nick Jr. internationally.

"Kids and family programming is consistently one of the most popular genres on Paramount+ and we're thrilled that our audience has already embraced DORA," said Jeff Grossman, Executive Vice President, Programming, Paramount+. "It's an incredible opportunity to introduce this beloved character and iconic franchise to a whole new generation."

"Our audiences have embraced the new DORA series with open arms, and it's incredible how she continues to capture the imaginations of preschoolers around the world with her extraordinary rainforest adventures," said Ramsey Naito, President, Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation. "We can't wait for kids to discover all of the new fantastical places and colorful characters in the second season while learning and playing along with their good friend Dora."

DORA follows everyone's favorite bilingual explorer, Dora (Diana Zermeño), and her best monkey friend, Boots (Asher Colton Spence) as they embark on epic adventures in a fantastical rainforest. Guided by trustworthy Map (Anairis Quiñones), Dora and her friends must work together to overcome many obstacles while being challenged by the sneakiest fox, Swiper (Marc Weiner). Kathleen Herles, the original voice of Dora the Explorer, voices Mami.

DORA is produced by Nickelodeon Animation in Burbank, California, and created by Chris Gifford and Valerie Walsh Valdes. Chris Gifford, Valerie Walsh Valdes and Rich Magallanes serve as executive producers. Henry Lenardin-Madden serves as co-executive producer, and Alejandro Bien-Willner serves as story editor. Marielle Kaar is Nickelodeon's Executive in Charge of Production for the series. Dora the Explorer was created by Chris Gifford, Valerie Walsh Valdes and Eric Weiner.

Since its launch on Nickelodeon on August 14, 2000, Dora the Explorer quickly emerged as a global pop-culture phenomenon, and nearly 25 years later, it's still one of the most-watched preschool shows of all time. Dora has crossed social, racial and language boundaries and stands as a hero and friend to millions of children around the world. The series currently is seen in more than 150 countries and territories and translated in 32 languages on Nickelodeon channels and Paramount+ around the globe and through syndication. Throughout its eight-season run, which is currently available to stream in full on Paramount+, Dora the Explorer received countless accolades, including Emmy®, Peabody, NAACP, Alma, Imagen, Latino Spirit, Gracie Allen, Parents' Choice, Common Sense Media and Television Critics Association awards.

