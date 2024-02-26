PARAMOUNT+ REVEALS THE OFFICIAL TRAILER AND KEY ART FOR THE ALL-NEW ORIGINAL ANIMATED SERIES, DORA, PREMIERING GLOBALLY ON FRIDAY, APRIL 12

Kathleen Herles, the Original Voice of Dora the Explorer, Returns as Mami

Produced by Nickelodeon Animation, the Series Features Guest Stars

Taboo and Kate del Castillo

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount+ celebrates the triumphant return of iconic Latina heroine Dora the Explorer with the reveal of the official trailer and key art for the upcoming original preschool series DORA. Produced by Nickelodeon Animation and featuring 26 CG-animated 11-minute episodes, DORA will premiere on Friday, April 12, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Australia. Twenty episodes will be available to stream in all Paramount+ international markets outside of France and Japan on April 12. The series will also air on Nick Jr. internationally.

With all-new CG animation and imaginative character-driven storylines, the upcoming DORA series follows everyone's favorite bilingual explorer, Dora (Diana Zermeño), and her best monkey friend, Boots (Asher Colton Spence), as they embark on epic adventures in a fantastical rainforest. Guided by trustworthy Map (Anairis Quiñones), Dora and her friends must work together to overcome many obstacles while being challenged by the sneakiest fox, Swiper (Marc Weiner). Kathleen Herles, the original voice of Dora the Explorer, returns to the new series as Mami, and Mike Smith Rivera joins the cast as Papi.

In addition to Zermeño's breakout role as Dora, previously announced cast members joining DORA include Maria Canals-Barrera as Abuela; Danny Burstein as Grumpy Old Troll and The Fiesta Trio's Frog and Marmoset; Katarina Sky as Backpack; Donovan Monzon-Sanders as Tico; Tandi Fomukong as Isa; Quintún Muñoz as Benny; Chris Gifford as Big Red Chicken; and Quiñones as The Fiesta Trio's Armadillo. Featured guest stars this season are Taboo as Quickatoo and Kate del Castillo as Ale the Alebrije.

DORA is produced by Nickelodeon Animation in Burbank, California, and created by Chris Gifford and Valerie Walsh Valdes. Chris Gifford, Valerie Walsh Valdes and Rich Magallanes serve as executive producers. Henry Lenardin-Madden serves as co-executive producer, and Alejandro Bien-Willner serves as story editor. Marielle Kaar is Nickelodeon's Executive in Charge of Production for the series. Dora the Explorer was created by Chris Gifford, Valerie Walsh Valdes and Eric Weiner.

Also launching this spring is Dora's Recipe for Adventure, Nickelodeon's brand-new podcast for preschoolers and families, which centers on Dora and celebrates culture, food, family and the importance of embracing oneself. Featuring all-new music, the 10-episode audio series follows Dora and Boots on their exciting expeditions through the rainforest as they search for the missing ingredients for some of her family's favorite dishes, such as caldo de piedra (stone soup), arroz con huevos (rice with eggs) and maduros (fried sweet plantains). Dora's Recipe for Adventure will be available wherever listeners get their podcasts.

Since its launch on Nickelodeon on August 14, 2000, Dora the Explorer quickly emerged as a global pop culture phenomenon, and nearly 25 years later, it's still one of the most-watched preschool shows of all time. Dora has crossed social, racial and language boundaries and stands as a hero and friend to millions of children around the world. The series currently is seen in more than 150 countries and territories and translated in 32 languages through Nickelodeon channels, Paramount+ around the globe and syndication. Over its eight-season run, which is currently available to stream in full on Paramount+, Dora the Explorer received countless accolades, including Emmy, Peabody, NAACP, Alma, Imagen, Latino Spirit, Gracie Allen, Parents' Choice, Common Sense Media and Television Critics Association awards.

