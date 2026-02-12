PARAMOUNT+ SETS MARCH 6 NORTH AMERICAN PREMIERE FOR AWARD-WINNING DOCUMENTARY THE PINK PILL: SEX, DRUGS & WHO HAS CONTROL

Directed By Award-Winning Montreal Filmmaker Aisling Chin-Yee, The Film Ignites A Global Conversation On Women's Health, Power, And Medical Equity Ahead Of International Women's Day

Trailer for THE PINK PILL: SEX, DRUGS & WHO HAS CONTROL now available HERE

Link to Images HERE

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount+ announced today that breakout documentary THE PINK PILL: SEX, DRUGS & WHO HAS CONTROL will premiere in Canada and the U.S. on March 6, ahead of International Women's Day (March 8). Celebrating powerful storytelling about women by women, the bold and boundary-pushing film examines the cultural, scientific, and political battle behind the first United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Health Canada-approved treatment for women's sexual desire.

The Pink Pill Key Art

At its center is Cindy Eckert, entrepreneur and women's health advocate, whose trademark pink and fearless determination made her a lightning rod in the battle to bring Addyi— which the media dubbed "female Viagra"—to market. Eckert confronted gender bias head-on, ultimately winning approval for the treatment of hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD) in premenopausal women in 2015. This past December, the FDA expanded its approval to include postmenopausal women under 65.

The Paramount+ Original THE PINK PILL is directed by award-winning Canadian filmmaker Aisling Chin-Yee (No Ordinary Man, The Rest of Us, Plan B) and produced by Catalyst and Everywoman Studios. Executive Producers are Julie Bristow (Catalyst), Abby Greensfelder (Everywoman Studios), Vibika Bianchi, Aisling Chin-Yee and Joanna Griffiths (Knix). Writers are Chin-Yee and Steve Taylor, who also serves as editor. Director of Photography is Nina Djacic. The film marks the first project from Docs for Change, a collaboration between Catalyst, the Toronto-based studio for woman-identifying creators, and Knix Fund, a philanthropic arm of the game-changing intimates brand Knix.

"Medical sexism knows no borders," said Chin-Yee. "As a Canadian filmmaker, I had the opportunity to shine a rare spotlight on desire, the reclamation of pleasure, and bodily autonomy. This film confronts both cultural and institutional gender bias. My hope is that it sparks meaningful conversations and momentum around how our health is valued and prioritized."

"THE PINK PILL: SEX, DRUGS & WHO HAS CONTROL" has already drawn widespread critical praise. DOC NYC, where the film premiered last fall, hailed it as "witty, urgent, and illuminating" and awarded the film the Audience Award, underscoring how deeply this subject matter resonates with audiences. The Alliance of Women Film Journalists called it "an engaging, educational documentary with a lot of interesting layers," while ArtsFuse noted that "the film's brazen, Barbie-ized motif sets it apart in the grey solemnity of documentaries." To date, the documentary has received coverage in The New York Times, People, ELLE, Fast Company, and more.

"Being a part of this film is exactly why I founded Knix 13 years ago – to connect with women from all different walks of life and start conversations that make an impact," said Griffiths. "We want our customers to know we are advocating for them, and we are thrilled to bring this project to the masses."

