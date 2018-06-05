Paramount Software Solutions Receives The New ISO 9001:2015 Certification

The certification process was audited by external firm DNV GL – Business Assurance, before recommending Paramount for the certification process.

ISO 9001 is the most widely used quality management standard and has recently undergone a periodic update to better reflect modern business challenges. Last modified in 2008, the new 2015 version of ISO 9001 is the result of input from business and technical experts around the world. The program requires the active involvement of senior management, broader understanding of supply chains, and more focus on stakeholder (not just customer) expectations.

"Paramount's focus has always been focused on providing high-quality services to its customers, and we are extremely proud of this commitment to quality," said Pramod Sajja, President & CEO, Paramount Software Solutions. "The ISO certification is a huge milestone for us because it allows us to make our quality commitment more credible, and allows us to publicly communicate our dedication to excellence in our services. It's a credible symbol that our stakeholders will value and can depend on."

Paramount introduced processes in functions like HR, Sales, Proposal Development, Marketing, Recruiting, and Project Management that were as per the ISO 9001: 2015 standards. The team in Paramount's Alpharetta headquarters received intensive training to understand the processes and alignment with the standards, to be able to provide the best of services to its existing and potential customers. Paramount would dedicatedly focus on abiding by the standards to be able consistently to meet the standards set by ISO.

Founded in 1997, Paramount Software Solutions is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA, and offers technical and IT recruiting solutions & services in the commercial and public sector. Paramount has developed time-tested methodologies in its dynamic approach towards its solutions offerings that ensure high quality client deliverables. Paramount has been the recipient of many prestigious recognitions, including the INC.5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America, Best and The Brightest Companies to Work for® – Atlanta & National, Fast 100 Asian American Companies (US Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce), Atlanta Business Chronicle's Best Places to Work and many more. The company has over 200 employees based in the United States, with a diverse range of technical specializations. For more information visit www.paramountsoft.net.

