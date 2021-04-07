Paramount Sourcing Names Dr. Peter Rosenblatt as Chief Medical Officer

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount Sourcing , the PPE distribution company, announced today that Dr. Peter Rosenblatt is Paramount Sourcing's new Chief Medical Officer. As an Assistant Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Biology at Harvard Medical School and Director of Urogynecology at Boston Urogynecology Associates and Mount Auburn Hospital, Dr. Rosenblatt brings more than 25 years of specialized medical experience to his new position at Paramount Sourcing.

In order to address the immediate spike in demand for PPE caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Paramount Sourcing's co-founders Brett Maugeri and Sean Perelstein created a new streamlined infrastructure designed for the transfer of masks, gowns, face shields and other vital equipment from production centers to hospitals and other essential businesses.

"Paramount Sourcing is committed to the constant improvement of its infrastructure to help distribute PPE during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Maugeri. "We have vetted and established relationships with factories in Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Malaysia, China, and inside the U.S to help increase the production of PPE."

During the past year, Paramount Sourcing has successfully helped distribute hundreds of thousands of PPE masks and gowns to government entities and non-profits across the country. The addition of Dr. Peter Rosenblatt as Chief Medical Officer will provide a whole new dimension, adding to Paramount Sourcing's already robust infrastructure distribution system, particularly with respect to providing valuable insight into the medical community.

"As a surgeon who has been dealing with the challenges of PPE shortages over the past year, I am excited and proud to have joined the outstanding Paramount Sourcing team," said Dr. Rosenblatt. "I am proud to join forces with Paramount Sourcing in furtherance of our common goal to provide the highest-quality PPE products to hospitals and other businesses to help protect both patients and employees during this challenging time."

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Rosenblatt as the newest member of the Paramount Sourcing team," said Perelstein. "He is a trusted and respected medical professional in the Boston community and beyond, and his wealth of experience within the industry will be invaluable for the continued growth of our company."

In his first act as Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Rosenblatt has coordinated the production and donation of 100,000 Level 2 ASTM 3-Ply medical face masks, the first 10,000 of which will go to Rosie's Place , a women's shelter in Boston, Massachusetts. Founded in 1974, Rosie's Place was the first shelter for women in the country and continues to serve as a necessary sanctuary for homeless and underserved women in Boston.

"I am thrilled to be able to work with Paramount Sourcing to donate critical protective equipment, such as face masks, to local non-profit organizations across the country. As a Boston resident, Rosie's Place is particularly close to my heart; I am proud to help protect our local community and keep its residents safe," said Dr. Rosenblatt.

The COVID-19 pandemic poses heightened risks for people experiencing homelessness as most do not have adequate access to protective equipment or life-saving medical care. With more than 18,000 individuals currently classified as homeless within Boston alone, the donation by Paramount Sourcing to Rosie's Place offers necessary protection to a portion of the city's most vulnerable citizens.

ABOUT PARAMOUNT SOURCING

Paramount Sourcing helps to provide valuable infrastructure to distribute PPE to those who need it most. Paramount Sourcing customers are provided with full access to the company's business relationships including contract manufacturers, and legal and logistics partners. Paramount Sourcing handles everything from documentation of the initial transaction to facilitating funding solutions, daily logistics, and negotiating requests with manufacturers. Now, through valuable partnerships with factories around the world, Paramount Sourcing is able to distribute up to one million isolation gowns daily.

