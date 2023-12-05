Paranoia Games Drives to Victory with "Big Mighty Wheels" in AirConsole and BMW Group's Game Developer Competition

ZURICH, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AirConsole and BMW Group's Game Developer Competition, announced in March 2023 at GDC in San Francisco, drew dozens of game demo submissions from talented developers from around the world. After selecting four finalists, AirConsole and BMW Group are thrilled to award "Big Mighty Wheels"  from Paranoia Games with the top prize that includes funding for its game, and the opportunity to visit BMW Group's HQ in Munich to play its game demo in a car equipped with the AirConsole platform.

"Big Mighty Wheels" will be a compelling addition to AirConsole's fast-growing portfolio of games for cars. The game is, appropriately, an arcade driving game that showcases AirConsole's unique local multiplayer functionalities by requiring strong cooperative play from the players.

Rodrigo Picazo, game developer at Paranoia Games, stated that "AirConsole's controller solution enables a truly unique gaming experience in the car environment and sparked our creativity when developing Big Mighty Wheels. This opportunity enabled us to personalize the controller in various ways and optimize the input for the player."

Antti Makkonen, Senior Executive Producer at AirConsole added "The team from Paranoia Games took full advantage of what AirConsole's game controller solution offers when they designed their game. Our hope is that other developers will be inspired by their game and in turn work with us to bring new and innovative gaming experiences to cars."

Thanks to the partnership between AirConsole and BMW Group, the game industry has a new venue for gaming. As the partnership deepens, the ability to deliver truly engaging gaming experiences is becoming a reality, making the car a place to experience games like nowhere else. 

AirConsole is the leading casual gaming platform for in-car entertainment. Its games are seamlessly played using smartphones as controllers while playing games on a big screen, eliminating the need for additional hardware.

The Swiss gaming company recently launched a successful partnership with the BMW Group globally, making their games available in millions of vehicles. Over 18 million players have already played the AirConsole experience on TV and Web.

