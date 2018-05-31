Paranotek Partners with AMPEX Data Systems to Ensure the Security of Future Digital Recorders

International cybersecurity expert and Paranotek CEO, Mick Davis, says, "The partnership with Ampex Data Systems Corporation is a tremendous opportunity for our company to serve the high value intelligent data recording industry and we are elated to be working with Jim Orahood and his world-class commercial and military product design and manufacturing teams."

The Parano™ Protocol is a proprietary combination of mature asymmetric encryption algorithms used as an innovative technique to bring computational resilience. This introduces variable complexity in key exchange to create a multi-dimensional computational problem to resist supercomputer threats.

Simply put, the typical in-band and open text key exchanges that provide cryptographic register shifting or alphanumeric substitutions are exposed to brute force assault rendering the foundational master key or session useless. This weak key exchange permits bad actors the ability to decrypt an entire hard drive or individual files used with those key sets. An agile and dynamic key exchange protocol brings superior resilience to the symmetric message encryption process.

Paranotek is a global innovation company focused on developing and licensing robust technologies that increase personal and corporate information privacy and security through significant advancements in encryption security software.

Brad Listermann, Chairman and CEO of WorldFlix, Paranotek's parent company, added, "This critical partnership has been on the Paranotek roadmap from the start of Mick's vision and leadership, and I am confident and look forward to updating our shareholders on the company's progress."

Ampex Data Systems Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Delta Information Systems, Inc., is the market leader in delivering visual intelligence and data security in rugged environments. Ampex is a small business based in Silicon Valley and Colorado that specializes in cybersecurity, data management, and machine learning.

Paranotek is a global innovation company focused on developing and licensing robust technologies that increase personal and corporate information privacy and security through breakthrough advancements in encryption. Paranotek's foundation began as a Finnish technology and design company working together with US partners. Paranotek has developed a patent pending encryption process called Parano™ that can be integrated into existing software and apps for everyday life.

WorldFlix, Inc. (OTC PINK: WRFX) is a Nevada corporation focused on entertainment, software and security company. Through our subsidiary co-investment holdings and affiliate partnerships, we provide a variety of tools and software applications including our own proprietary mobile applications as well as innovative resources for partners to enhance and secure their existing platforms. WorldFlix, Inc., the parent company, also works in innovating video production and entertainment.

