Paranovus Entertainment Technology Limited Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paranovus Entertainment Technology Limited (NASDAQ: PAVS) today announced that on January 6, 2026, it received notification from the Nasdaq Office of General Counsel stating that the Company had regained compliance with the bid price requirement as set forth in Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and that Company is therefore in compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market's listing requirements. As a result, the scheduled hearing before the Hearings Panel on January 29, 2026 had been cancelled and the matter was closed. The Company's Class A ordinary shares will continue to be listed and traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker "PAVS."

About Paranovus Entertainment Technology Limited

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. focuses e-commerce and TikTok-related e-commerce solutions through its subsidiaries. In March 2025, the Company completed the acquisition of the controlling equity interests of Bomie Wookoo Inc., a New York company that offers e-commerce solutions. As part of its strategic transformation, Paranovus has exited its legacy businesses, including the e-commerce, internet information, and advertising businesses in September 2023 and ceased its automobile sales business in July 2024.

