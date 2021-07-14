Paraquat Legal Resources™ Hosts Inaugural Town Hall

DES MOINES, Iowa, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Paraquat Legal Resources™ held its first town hall meeting to speak with farm families and others who may have been exposed to the herbicide paraquat, for which the impacts can be devastating.

Scientists have known for years that paraquat is linked to Parkinson's Disease and kidney disease yet it is sold to farmers and applicators in the U.S. Paraquat is sprayed on everything from corn and soybeans to citrus and grapes across the United States, risking the lives of American farmers, farmworkers and their families as they work to feed the world.

Exposure to paraquat as it is applied and as it lingers on clothing and equipment can be life altering. One sip of this dangerous herbicide can kill. China, Brazil, and approximately 40 other countries have banned the use of paraquat.

Jeff Link of Jeff Link Law, PLLC, and his colleagues working as Paraquat Legal Resources™ are working to inform farmers and agriculture workers on the dangers of paraquat and aid those suffering from these debilitating diseases due to exposure.

"American farmers contribute hundreds of billions of dollars to our GDP, feeding our nation and those abroad," said Link. "Sadly, many are risking their lives and livelihood by spraying a known deadly herbicide while the chemical companies profit. It's time these companies face some accountability for the devastating impact of their products."

Link has previously worked under the trade name Midwest Corn Lawsuit™, on behalf of farmers who lost revenue due to Syngenta Seed's negligence. That case resulted in recoveries for many American corn farmers injured by Syngenta's conduct.

The town hall meeting took place in Marshall, Minnesota and more are expected soon as Paraquat legal Resources™ educates potential plaintiffs about exposure and paraquat's link to Parkinson's Disease and kidney disease.

Paraquat is known to many by its brand names Gromoxone®, Blanco®, Chevron™, Devour®, and Helmquat™.

Individuals exposed to paraquat and diagnosed with Parkinson's or kidney failure should contact Paraquat Legal Resources™ for more information and a free evaluation.

Jeff Link of Jeff Link Law, PLLC and Paraquat Legal Resources can be reached at (844) 752-6224 toll-free or (515) 489-0006 or at ParaquatLR.com.

SOURCE Paraquat Legal Resources