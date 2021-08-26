Paraquat Legal Resources™ Works to Aid Individuals with Parkinson's Disease and Kidney Disease

DES MOINES, Iowa, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jeff Link, a lead attorney for Paraquat Legal Resources™, addressed a Parkinson's Disease support group in Washington, Iowa to provide information and resources on exposure to paraquat.

Paraquat is a deadly chemical prominent in many herbicides. Scientists have known for years that it is linked to Parkinson's Disease and kidney disease. It's so toxic that China, Brazil, and approximately 40 other countries have banned the use of it, yet it is sprayed on farms across America.

Jeff Link of Jeff Link Law, PLLC, and his colleagues working as Paraquat Legal Resources™ have held town hall meetings across the Midwest to inform individuals and families devastated by Parkinson's Disease and kidney disease the harmful effects that can follow exposure to paraquat.

"China and Brazil, of all places, have banned paraquat, yet it is still used on everything from corn and soy to grapes and orchards in America," said Link. "If our government is not going to ban paraquat, the least we can do is hold these companies accountable. We hope this lawsuit can provide some support for those suffering and serve as a wakeup call to the makers of paraquat."

Hailing from the small rural town of Burlington, Iowa, Link is familiar with the agriculture and rural values many in Iowa grow up with. Food producing communities take pride in providing the safest and most affordable food system in the world, but too often their values and hard work are taken advantage of by the companies who sell to farmers. Exposure to paraquat – whether you're spraying it, exposed to drift, or washing clothes - can lead to these debilitating diseases. Drift and even secondhand contact by washing laundry can devastate a family. One sip of this dangerous herbicide can kill.

Link has previously worked under the trade name Midwest Corn Lawsuit™, on behalf of farmers who lost revenue due to Syngenta Seed's negligence. That case resulted in recoveries for many American corn farmers injured by Syngenta's conduct.

Jeff Link's presentation in Washington, IA follows town hall meetings in Owatonna, Minnesota, Cedar Rapids, Iowa and in Marshall, Minnesota. Paraquat legal Resources™ will continue to educate potential plaintiffs about exposure and paraquat's link to Parkinson's Disease and kidney disease.

Paraquat is known to many by its brand names Gromoxone®, Blanco®, Chevron™, Devour®, and Helmquat™.

Individuals exposed to paraquat and diagnosed with Parkinson's or kidney failure should contact Paraquat Legal Resources™ for more information and a free evaluation.

Jeff Link of Jeff Link Law, PLLC and Paraquat Legal Resources can be reached at (844) 752-6224 toll-free or (515) 489-0006 or at ParaquatLR.com.

