Parascript® LLC Welcomes Emiliano Giacchetti as New Chief Executive Officer

LONGMONT, Colo., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parascript proudly announces the appointment of Emiliano Giacchetti as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Emiliano brings over 20 years of cross-industry experience in strategic and operational turnarounds. He will usher Parascript into its new chapter thanks to a broad knowledge in operational, leadership, and entrepreneurial excellence. He will fill the position vacated by Alexander Filatov who led Parascript since 2014.

Emiliano Giacchetti, Chief Executive Officer of Parascript LLC

"I am thrilled by the opportunity of joining a company with such a rich history, strong culture, deep technological edge, and I look forward to joining our incredible team to accelerate our innovation, relentlessly improve the value we generate for our customers and shareholders, and to take the company into the next decade of growth and evolution," says Emiliano.

Martin Katz, former Chief Innovation Officer for University of Denver, former Dean and current professor at University of Denver Sturm College of Law, adds, "We are very excited for Emiliano's leadership in the next phase for Parascript. We are well positioned and see many opportunities. Emiliano is just the right person to help us achieve them."

Hondo Katz, board member for Parascript, says, "Having worked with Emiliano on and off over the last 10 years, I've seen his leadership firsthand. I believe Parascript is in very adept hands and look forward to seeing what Emiliano and Parascript are capable of together."

Before joining Parascript, Emiliano spent six years at McKinsey & Company, with a focus on strategy and operations. He held additional positions as Head of Operations at GLG - Gerson Lehrman Group and Chief Operating Officer at Civitas Learning, a Francisco Partners portfolio company. In both cases, he orchestrated and implemented successful performance transformations. Additionally, Emiliano has co-founded several companies and a growth equity fund.

Emiliano holds a M.S. in Mechanical Engineering, cum laude, from the University of Rome, and a M.S. in Mechanical Engineering with focus on Thermofluid Dynamics from the University of Illinois at Chicago.

About Parascript

Parascript software, driven by data science and powered by machine learning, configures and optimizes itself to automate simple and complex document-oriented tasks such as

detecting counterfeit checks, signature forgery, check content alteration, and other discrepancies. Parascript's automated check fraud solutions enable banks to identify suspect checks in much less time to increase productivity for back and front office applications.

Every year, over 100 billion documents in banking, government, and insurance are processed by Parascript software, saving companies over $1 billion annually. Parascript check fraud prevention solutions help identify and prevent check fraud for banks and financial institutions at the teller, ATM, RDC, and inter-bank.

Parascript offers its technology both as software products and as software-enabled services to our partners. Our BPO, service provider, OEM, and value-added reseller network partners leverage, integrate and distribute Parascript software in the U.S. and across the world. Parascript has automated the postal industry, mortgage, payment processing, and hundreds of other processes. Visit Parascript.

