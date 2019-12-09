Parasite Finds a Host in D.C. Film Critics Awards 2019

|
Best Film:
1917
The Irishman
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
Parasite
Best Director:
Greta Gerwig (Little Women)
Bong Joon-ho (Parasite)
Sam Mendes (1917)
Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood)
Best Actor:
Robert De Niro (The Irishman)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood)
Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
Adam Sandler (Uncut Gems)
Best Actress:
Awkwafina (The Farewell)
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
Lupita Nyong'o (Us)
Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)
Renée Zellweger (Judy)
Best Supporting Actor:
Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
Jonathan Majors (The Last Black Man in San Francisco)
Al Pacino (The Irishman)
Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood)
Best Supporting Actress:
Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)
Florence Pugh (Little Women)
Zhao Shuzhen (The Farewell)
Best Acting Ensemble:
The Irishman
Knives Out
Little Women
Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
Parasite
Best Youth Performance:
Julia Butters (Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood)
Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit)
Shahadi Wright Joseph (Us)
Noah Jupe (Honey Boy)
Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit)
Best Voice Performance:
Kristen Bell (Frozen II)
Billy Eichner (The Lion King)
Tony Hale (Toy Story 4)
Tom Hanks (Toy Story 4)
Annie Potts (Toy Story 4)
Best Motion Capture Performance:
Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame)
Rosa Salazar (Alita: Battle Angel)
|
Best Original Screenplay:
Rian Johnson (Knives Out)
Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood)
Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won (Parasite)
Jordan Peele (Us)
Best Adapted Screenplay:
Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster; Inspired by the Article "Can You Say ... Hero?" by Tom Junod (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
Taika Waititi; Based on the Book "Caging Skies" by Christine Leunens (Jojo Rabbit)
Todd Phillips & Scott Silver (Joker)
Greta Gerwig; Based on the Novel by Louisa May Alcott (Little Women)
Steven Zaillian (The Irishman)
Best Animated Feature:
Frozen II
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Best Documentary:
American Factory
Apollo 11
For Sama
Honeyland
One Child Nation
Best Foreign Language Film:
Atlantics
Monos
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Best Production Design:
Production Designer: Dennis Gassner; Set Decorator: Lee Sandales (1917)
Production Designer: Ra Vincent; Set Decorator: Nora Sopková (Jojo Rabbit)
Production Designer: Jess Gonchor; Set Decorator: Claire Kaufman (Little Women)
Production Designer: Barbara Ling; Set Decorator: Nancy Haigh (Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood)
Production Designer: Lee Ha-jun (Parasite)
Best Cinematography:
Roger Deakins, ASC, BSC (1917)
Rodrigo Prieto, ASC, AMC (The Irishman)
Jarin Blaschke (The Lighthouse)
Robert Richardson, ASC (Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood)
Drew Daniels (Waves)
Best Editing:
Lee Smith, ACE (1917)
Michael McCusker, ACE and Andrew Buckland (Ford v Ferrari)
Thelma Schoonmaker, ACE (The Irishman)
Fred Raskin, ACE (Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood)
Yang Jin-mo (Parasite)
Best Original Score:
Thomas Newman (1917)
Hildur Guðnadóttir (Joker)
Alexandre Desplat (Little Women)
Randy Newman (Marriage Story)
Michael Abels (Us)
The Joe Barber Award for Best Portrayal of Washington, DC:
Long Shot
The Report
Share this article