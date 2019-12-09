Parasite Finds a Host in D.C. Film Critics Awards 2019

Best Film:

1917

The Irishman

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood

Parasite



Best Director:

Greta Gerwig (Little Women)

Bong Joon-ho (Parasite)

Sam Mendes (1917)

Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood)



Best Actor:

Robert De Niro (The Irishman)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

Adam Sandler (Uncut Gems)



Best Actress:

Awkwafina (The Farewell)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

Lupita Nyong'o (Us)

Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)

Renée Zellweger (Judy)



Best Supporting Actor:

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Jonathan Majors (The Last Black Man in San Francisco)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood)



Best Supporting Actress:

Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)

Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)

Florence Pugh (Little Women)

Zhao Shuzhen (The Farewell)



Best Acting Ensemble:

The Irishman

Knives Out

Little Women

Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood

Parasite



Best Youth Performance:

Julia Butters (Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood)

Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit)

Shahadi Wright Joseph (Us)

Noah Jupe (Honey Boy)

Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit)



Best Voice Performance:

Kristen Bell (Frozen II)

Billy Eichner (The Lion King)

Tony Hale (Toy Story 4)

Tom Hanks (Toy Story 4)

Annie Potts (Toy Story 4)



Best Motion Capture Performance:

Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame)

Rosa Salazar (Alita: Battle Angel)

Best Original Screenplay:

Rian Johnson (Knives Out)

Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood)

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won (Parasite)

Jordan Peele (Us)



Best Adapted Screenplay:

Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster; Inspired by the Article "Can You Say ... Hero?" by Tom Junod (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Taika Waititi; Based on the Book "Caging Skies" by Christine Leunens (Jojo Rabbit)

Todd Phillips & Scott Silver (Joker)

Greta Gerwig; Based on the Novel by Louisa May Alcott (Little Women)

Steven Zaillian (The Irishman)



Best Animated Feature:

Frozen II

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4









Best Documentary:

American Factory

Apollo 11

For Sama

Honeyland

One Child Nation



Best Foreign Language Film:

Atlantics

Monos

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire



Best Production Design:

Production Designer: Dennis Gassner; Set Decorator: Lee Sandales (1917)

Production Designer: Ra Vincent; Set Decorator: Nora Sopková (Jojo Rabbit)

Production Designer: Jess Gonchor; Set Decorator: Claire Kaufman (Little Women)

Production Designer: Barbara Ling; Set Decorator: Nancy Haigh (Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood)

Production Designer: Lee Ha-jun (Parasite)



Best Cinematography:

Roger Deakins, ASC, BSC (1917)

Rodrigo Prieto, ASC, AMC (The Irishman)

Jarin Blaschke (The Lighthouse)

Robert Richardson, ASC (Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood)

Drew Daniels (Waves)



Best Editing:

Lee Smith, ACE (1917)

Michael McCusker, ACE and Andrew Buckland (Ford v Ferrari)

Thelma Schoonmaker, ACE (The Irishman)

Fred Raskin, ACE (Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood)

Yang Jin-mo (Parasite)



Best Original Score:

Thomas Newman (1917)

Hildur Guðnadóttir (Joker)

Alexandre Desplat (Little Women)

Randy Newman (Marriage Story)

Michael Abels (Us)



The Joe Barber Award for Best Portrayal of Washington, DC:

Long Shot

The Report