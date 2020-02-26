'Parasite' Sponsor CJ Group Hits Off 'bibigo' At 2020 PGA TOUR Tournaments

Last week, CJ Group announced that they will be sponsoring several PGA (Professional Golfers' Association of America) TOUR tournaments starting with the 2020 Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades. CJ's 'bibigo' brand will be introduced again by selling signature South Korean items such as bibigo Mandu, bibigo Kimchi Fried Rice, and bibigo Mini Wontons. bibigo's dumplings are its flagship product because of its juicy and texturous filling. Most brands use minced meat and vegetables for the filling, but bibigo chops meat in the size of 6mm and fully stuffs the filling. The dumpling wrappers are kneaded over 3,000 times to create its artisanal wave-like shape and chewy texture. The stand-alone food concession was in front of the 13th hole fairway.

South Korean cuisines are known to be handmade and were mainly accessible only at Korean restaurants; however, CJ plans to offer U.S. consumers grab-and-go products that can be purchased and easily consumed. CJ Cheiljedang believes that the official sponsorship of these golf tournaments was an excellent opportunity to promote 'bibigo' around the world and plans to continue sponsoring several more PGA TOUR events in the U.S. throughout this year in addition to hosting THE CJ CUP in Korea for the fourth year. "We received positive reviews from the guests at the Genesis Invitational," said Kelly Park, CJ CheilJedang marketing executive. "We will be at the Players Championship and other PGA TOUR tournaments to help 'bibigo' grow into a global brand representing CJ Cheiljedang, and to lead the Korean food globalization fever by using 'bibigo' to tout the excellence and legitimacy of Korean food around the world."

About CJ Group:

CheilJedang (CJ) was founded in Korea in 1953 specializing in food products. Since then, the company has grown into a global lifestyle brand with an innovative business portfolio built around four core sectors: Food & Food Service, Biotechnology, Retail & Logistics, and Entertainment & Media. CJ strives to inspire a new life of health, happiness, and convenience through its diverse array of products and services. From introducing convenient ways to enjoy new and exciting flavors to creating on-trend products and unique 'shoppertainment' (shopping + entertainment) experiences, CJ is at the forefront of innovating lifestyles worldwide. For more information, please visit www.cjamerica.com.

About Bibigo:

Founded in 2010, "bibigo" is a global brand created by CJ, Korea's #1 lifestyle company. With over sixty years of experience, CJ has proudly been delivering flavor to dinner tables since 1953. "bibigo" takes 5000 years of delicious cuisine and updates it for today's modern, non-stop lifestyles. That's why the name combines the Korean word "bibim," from a long cultural tradition of "mixed" flavors, with the English word "go." Inspired by authentic recipes, "bibigo" makes the exciting tastes of Korean cuisine easily accessible with offerings in both grocery stores and restaurants in South Korea, America, and around the world. "bibigo" brand represents global K-Style Food and CJ's new lifestyle. For more information, please visit www.bibigousa.com.

