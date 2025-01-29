Parasoft Achieves Highest Leadership Position in Latest GigaOm Radar Report on API Functional Automated Testing

Parasoft tops field of 14 automated testing solutions based on comparison of key and emerging features, as well as top business criteria

Ranked 'exceptional' across 12 areas, including mock server capabilities, security testing, automated testing, and environment management

AI-powered automation and purpose-built functionality enable customers to streamline workflows, reduce testing complexities, and fine-tune product quality

MONROVIA, Calif., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Parasoft, a global leader in AI-automated software testing solutions, earned a top spot as a Leader and Fast Mover in the latest GigaOm Radar Report on API Functional Automated Testing. Building on last year's report, which covered nine solutions in this rapidly growing market, this newest Radar Report compared 14 specialized tools and platforms designed to validate API functionality, reliability, and performance. Parasoft's SOAtest and Virtualize products were recognized for comprehensive API and microservices testing capabilities, along with AI-powered automation to streamline the creation and maintenance of different test scenarios.

"Parasoft's leadership position in the latest GigaOm Radar on API Functional Automated Testing underscores our mission to continually push the boundaries of software testing by integrating AI-driven capabilities and delivering solutions that align with our customers' evolving needs," said Igor Kirilenko, chief product officer, Parasoft. "This latest industry recognition validates our commitment to helping development teams work more efficiently, address complex testing challenges, and deliver high-quality software in dynamic environments."

Reinforcing Industry Leadership

Parasoft is positioned as a "Leader and Fast Mover in the Innovation/Platform Play quadrant" based on an evaluation of key and emerging features, and business criteria. Features receiving the highest ranking of "exceptional" include mock server capabilities, parameterized testing, security testing, environment management, continuous API monitoring, automated test generation and maintenance, as well as automated API discovery and documentation. Parasoft also received top scores for its business flexibility, scalability, and ecosystem, including compatibility with other tools, availability of integrations, along with its strong user and developer community.

"Parasoft's unique ability to correlate runtime errors with specific test cases, combined with its comprehensive coverage of security protocols and automated penetration testing capabilities, positions it as a leading choice for enterprise-level API security testing," said Kirk Ryan, consulting analyst at GigaOm. "The solution's ability to deploy dynamic test environments through CI/CD pipelines, combined with its unique feature to validate environment health and automatically provision the exact test environment required for specific test scenarios, puts it significantly ahead of competitors."

Streamline Workflows, Reduce Complexity

Parasoft's solutions have been built in-house from the ground up, unlike other solutions that have evolved through acquisitions and function more like disparate point products. As a result, Parasoft seamlessly streamlines workflows and reduces complexity for customers across diverse industries, including aerospace and defense, automotive, finance, government, retail, and technology. Multiple testing scenarios, including functional, load, security, and compliance, along with an extensive range of testing protocols, have been added organically over the years. Moreover, AI-enhanced automation has been integrated into purpose-built products to accelerate repetitive tasks, analyze patterns, and optimize workflows while fine-tuning quality.

As cited by GigaOm, "Parasoft's AI-driven approach to detecting and managing API changes, combined with its ability to reduce test maintenance cycles from weeks to days, puts it ahead of most." Moreover, the company's longstanding customer relationships play an important role in driving product development, resulting in comprehensive API and microservice testing capabilities. GigaOm noted that Parasoft's ability "to handle over 120 message formats and protocols sets it apart from competitors, which primarily support HTTP(S)."

An Award-Winning Year

Last month, Parasoft was named a winner in the 2025 DEVIES Award in the Microservices and Serverless category. SOAtest, Virtualize, CTP, and DTP were recognized for innovation by enabling development teams to solve problems posed by microservice applications. Hosted by DeveloperWeek, the DEVIES Awards are the largest developer technology awards worldwide.

Additionally, Parasoft received the Winter 2025 Top Performer award from SourceForge, the world's largest software reviews and comparison website. This award recognizes Parasoft's high volume of recent excellent user reviews, which places the company in the top 10% of favorably reviewed products out of 100,000 products on the reviews site.

Join Parasoft and GigaOm on Thurs., Feb. 27, for an informative webinar that will address the latest innovations in API Functional Automated Testing.

About Parasoft

Parasoft helps organizations continuously deliver high-quality software with its AI-powered software testing platform and automated test solutions. Supporting the embedded, enterprise, and IoT markets, Parasoft's proven technologies reduce the time, effort, and cost of delivering secure, reliable, and compliant software by integrating everything from deep code analysis and unit testing to web UI and API testing, plus service virtualization and complete code coverage, into the delivery pipeline. Bringing all this together, Parasoft's award-winning reporting and analytics dashboard provides a centralized view of quality, enabling organizations to deliver with confidence and succeed in today's most strategic ecosystems and development initiatives — security, safety-critical, Agile, DevOps, and continuous testing.

SOURCE Parasoft