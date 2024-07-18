Parasoft Appoints Joanna Schloss as Chief Marketing Officer to Transform Software Testing Market and Drive Growth

Schloss brings over 25 years of transformative leadership to enhance Parasoft's market strategy and customer-focused innovation initiatives.

Parasoft CEO Elizabeth Kolawa welcomes Schloss, highlighting her strategic vision and proven track record in expanding market presence and driving business success.

MONROVIA, Calif., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parasoft, a global leader in software testing and quality solutions, announces the appointment of Joanna Schloss as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). With over 25 years of experience driving transformational growth for both Global 500 companies and startups, Schloss brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of success to her new role.

In her role as CMO, Schloss will oversee Parasoft's Global Marketing team and lead the advancement of Parasoft's next phase of rapid growth. She will be instrumental in shaping an expanded go-to-market strategy aimed at showcasing product innovation, enhancing market awareness, and deepening customer engagement. Her leadership will be critical in driving Parasoft's entry into new markets and capitalizing on emerging opportunities.

"At heart, I'm a technology enthusiast. I thrive on collaborating with customers and colleagues to bring game-changing innovations to market. Parasoft's commitment to secure, compliant, and purpose-driven products solves critical business challenges and fosters genuine loyalty in its customer base," said Schloss. "Additionally, Parasoft's innovative approach to infusing AI into the platform perfectly positions the company to lead the industry into a new age of automation. I am thrilled to join the team and lead the charge in evolving the generative AI automated testing market for developers, testers, and operators. Together, we aim to pioneer the next era of software development."

With significant achievements in testing, AI, big data analytics, and open source technologies, Schloss has launched a diverse array of products for both companies large and small. Her deep understanding of market dynamics and customer needs will help her elevate Parasoft's market presence and drive growth. Previously, at SmartBear, she led product marketing, developer relations, and open source initiatives, refining her strategy to leverage technology innovations. Prior to SmartBear, she spent over four years at Dell, building a team focused on data insights and community growth.

"We are excited to welcome Joanna to the Parasoft team," said Elizabeth Kolawa, CEO of Parasoft. "Her extensive experience and strategic vision make her the perfect fit to lead our marketing efforts as we continue to innovate and expand our market presence. We look forward to seeing the impact she will make in driving our growth and success."

About Parasoft

Parasoft helps organizations continuously deliver quality software with its market-proven, integrated suite of automated software testing tools. Supporting the embedded, enterprise, and IoT markets, Parasoft's technologies reduce the time, effort, and cost of delivering secure, reliable, and compliant software by integrating everything from deep code analysis and unit testing to web UI and API testing, plus service virtualization and complete code coverage, into the delivery pipeline. Bringing all this together, Parasoft's award winning reporting and analytics dashboard delivers a centralized view of quality enabling organizations to deliver with confidence and succeed in today's most strategic ecosystems and development initiatives — security, safety-critical, Agile, DevOps, and continuous testing.

