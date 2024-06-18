Parasoft Assessed "Awardable" for Department of Defense Work in the CDAO's Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

Parasoft Achieves Prestigious Recognition for Delivering Advanced AI Solutions to the DoD

Parasoft earns "Awardable" status, recognized by the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO) in the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace.

Exclusive government access to Parasoft's "Elevating Application Security" video, showcasing real use cases and advanced testing methodologies for government customers.

Parasoft's AI-augmented testing solutions enhance the security and reliability of critical applications, meeting the DoD's demands.

MONROVIA, Calif., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parasoft, a leading provider of automated software testing solutions, today announced that it has achieved "Awardable" status through the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office's (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace.

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is the premier offering of Tradewinds, the Department of Defense's (DoD's) suite of tools and services designed to accelerate the procurement and adoption of artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML), data, and analytics capabilities.

Parasoft's solutions are designed to expedite the delivery of safe, secure, and reliable software through comprehensive automated testing. They are used by a wide range of businesses, including Fortune 500 companies, small businesses, and government agencies.

"We're honored to be recognized on the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace," said David Vano Chief Revenue Officer of Parasoft. "This recognition underscores our commitment to innovation and our capability to deliver scalable and impactful solutions that meet the demands of the DoD. Our AI-augmented testing solutions are poised to significantly enhance the security and reliability of critical applications."

Parasoft's video, "Elevating Application Security," accessible only by government customers on the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, presents an actual use case. In the video, Parasoft demonstrates how to enhance API security early in the development process using AI-augmented testing and how to achieve application security through AI-augmented static code analysis.

Parasoft was recognized among a competitive field of applicants to the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace whose solutions demonstrated innovation, scalability, and potential impact on DoD missions. For government customers interested in viewing the video solution, visit Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace to create an account.

Contact Parasoft for a briefing on their "Awardable" status through the CDAO.

About Parasoft

Parasoft helps organizations continuously deliver high-quality software with its AI-powered software testing platform and automated test solutions. Supporting the embedded, enterprise, and IoT markets, Parasoft's proven technologies reduce the time, effort, and cost of delivering secure, reliable, and compliant software by integrating everything from deep code analysis and unit testing to web UI and API testing, plus service virtualization and complete code coverage, into the delivery pipeline. Bringing all this together, Parasoft's award-winning reporting and analytics dashboard provides a centralized view of quality, enabling organizations to deliver with confidence and succeed in today's most strategic ecosystems and development initiatives—security, safety-critical, Agile, DevOps, and continuous testing.

