Parasoft Captures Microservices Code Coverage With AI-Powered Software for Faster DevOps Workflows

New Capabilities Showcased at STAREAST to Help DevOps Teams Drive Software Quality

Streamline complex microservices testing processes with AI-powered API test automation, resulting in fast, efficient, and accurate testing.

Capture code coverage for multiple distributed backend microservices as end-to-end tests are executed.

Explore new 2023.1 releases of Parasoft SOAtest, Virtualize, and CTP, which are available for users starting May 9, 2023 .

. Visit Parasoft at STAREAST in Orlando on May 3 and 4.

MONROVIA, Calif., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parasoft, a global leader in automated software testing solutions announces the latest release of its AI-powered API testing solution with the innovative addition of unified code coverage reporting, which improves the visibility of application coverage across distributed systems for users of Parasoft SOAtest, Virtualize, and CTP Version 2023.1.

Parasoft SOAtest collects code coverage data for multiple microservices for end-to-end testing. The coverage results can be aggregated into Parasoft DTP reports, which improves the visibility of application coverage across distributed systems.

With enhancements to measure and analyze software code coverage, DevOps teams can expect fast, efficient, and accurate verification workflows with a software testing platform that leverages artificial intelligence. The release will be generally available on May 9, 2023.

Visit Parasoft at the STAREAST event in Orlando on May 3 and 4. The company will be showcasing the new release and how DevOps teams can streamline their complex microservices testing processes with AI-powered API test automation. More new capabilities in this release include:

Simplified workflows and unified reports for code coverage so QA testers can measure code coverage without needing access to source code

Collection and reporting of code coverage for distributed microservices in end-to-end test case scenarios

Creation of audit trails for modified test files and virtual assets

File-based correlation of requests and responses for virtual services

By harnessing artificial intelligence integrated into its software testing solutions, Parasoft provides a more productive way for software developers and testers to identify and remediate code issues before they can be released to production.

Chief Product Officer of Parasoft Igor Kirilenko states, "Parasoft has already successfully applied artificial intelligence and machine learning to multiple aspects of software testing to optimize test creation, execution, and maintenance, for which we have been recognized as a Continuous Testing Leader in five consecutive Forrester Wave™ reports. In response to customer feedback, we continue to invest in our Continuous Quality Platform to improve usability and increase visibility of code coverage and test reporting in complex end-to-end verification scenarios."

About Parasoft

Parasoft helps organizations continuously deliver quality software with its market-proven, integrated suite of automated software testing tools. Supporting the embedded, enterprise, and IoT markets, Parasoft's technologies reduce the time, effort, and cost of delivering secure, reliable, and compliant software by integrating everything from deep code analysis and unit testing to web UI and API testing, plus service virtualization and complete code coverage, into the delivery pipeline. Bringing all this together, Parasoft's award winning reporting and analytics dashboard delivers a centralized view of quality enabling organizations to deliver with confidence and succeed in today's most strategic ecosystems and development initiatives — security, safety-critical, Agile, DevOps, and continuous testing.

