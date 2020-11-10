Parasoft Dramatically Reduces Complexity for Embedded Software Test Automation

To see the new features in action, register for the What's New in the Parasoft C/C++test 2020.2 Release webinar:

Wednesday, November 18 , 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. PT

, Thursday, November 19 , 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. CET

New features in Parasoft C/C++test 2020.2:

Git integration with SCM reports new code violations in seconds or minutes instead of hours, drastically cutting the feedback loop to developers.

reports new code violations in seconds or minutes instead of hours, drastically cutting the feedback loop to developers. New code analysis result comparisons of SCM baselines saves developers significant time because they can focus on relevant violations and code changes rather than deciphering between new and pre-existing violations.

saves developers significant time because they can focus on relevant violations and code changes rather than deciphering between new and pre-existing violations. VS Code extension with Parasoft DTP , the dashboard reporting solution, provides import of static analysis results from sessions executed on remote servers within seconds or minutes.

, the dashboard reporting solution, provides import of static analysis results from sessions executed on remote servers within seconds or minutes. Expanded compiler support accommodates and offers assurance to an ever-changing embedded test development ecosystem. See Technical Specifications for details.

accommodates and offers assurance to an ever-changing embedded test development ecosystem. See Technical Specifications for details. New product installers in the form of archive files (.zip & tar.gz) automate the installation and management of updates within customer environments.

in the form of archive files (.zip & tar.gz) automate the installation and management of updates within customer environments. In-file suppressions offer developers a transparent way to manage suppressions without introducing modifications to the source code files.

"As leaders in the software test automation of embedded real-time, safety-critical, our team strives to fundamentally transform the way companies verify their software. Parasoft C/C++test continues to evolve in ways that influence our industry and we're thrilled to see our contributions making a positive impact with our customers," said Richard Sherrard, VP of Products at Parasoft.

About Parasoft

Parasoft helps organizations continuously deliver quality software with its market-proven, integrated suite of automated software testing tools. Supporting the embedded, enterprise, and IoT markets, Parasoft's technologies reduce the time, effort, and cost of delivering secure, reliable, and compliant software by integrating everything from deep code analysis and unit testing to web UI and API testing, plus service virtualization and complete code coverage, into the delivery pipeline. Bringing all this together, Parasoft's award winning reporting and analytics dashboard delivers a centralized view of quality enabling organizations to deliver with confidence and succeed in today's most strategic ecosystems and development initiatives — cybersecure, safety-critical, agile, DevOps, and continuous testing.

