Parasoft introduces Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) into Software Test Automation for the Safety-critical Market at Embedded World 2020

"With the new release of C/C++test, we are bringing unique AI and ML capabilities to help organizations with the adoption of static analysis for secure safety-critical applications development. With these innovations, organizations can immediately reduce manual effort in their software quality processes," stated Miroslaw Zielinski, Parasoft Product Manager. "Organization serious in their approach to safety, security, and quality of software, will soon need to include AI-based tools into their development process to keep pace with competition and stay relevant in the market. This is only our first step in the application of AI and ML to the safety-critical market."

Embedded devices are complex, and with increasing safety and security concerns, it is crucial that automated software testing solutions stay up to date on the ever-expanding compliance standards. Hence, Parasoft continues to lead the enforcement of the latest guidelines. Additionally, with industry-standard prerequisites to establish traceability of software requirements to test cases, Parasoft has built integrations with some of the most popular application lifecycle management (ALM) solutions. The integrations establish traceability from software requirements to test cases.

"The market for functional safety (FuSa) Test tools sales will grow at the quickest CAGR of 9.3% to reach $539.6M in revenue in 2023. The need to establish bi-directional traceability to meet FUSA certification requirements is fueling interest in using integrated application lifecycle management (ALM) and product lifecycle management (PLM) solutions to manage the entire product development process," states Chris Rommel, EVP, VDC Research Group.

What's new?

An innovative technique for increasing structural coverage from unit testing through advanced code analysis for C/C++ and Java. This now significantly reduces the burden of testing efforts required by standards such as ISO 26262 (Automotive), DO-178B/C (Aerospace), IEC 62304 (Medical Devices) and IEC 61508 (Functional Safety)

Parasoft leaps forward beyond the rest of the market, with a unique application of AI/Machine Learning to help organizations with the adoption of Static Analysis. Parasoft's AI-solution reviews new static analysis findings in the context of both historical interactions with the code base and prior static analysis findings to predict relevance and prioritize the new findings.

Parasoft continues to provide leading support for automated enforcement of industry coding guidelines with expanded coverage for updated security standards (e.g. the 2019 CWE Top 25 and 'on the cusp'), AUTOSAR C++14 and the new MISRA C 2012 Amendment 2, ensuring Parasoft's tools continue to meet the changing needs of the industry by keeping pace with guideline requirements.

Parasoft announces new integrations with Polarion, codeBeamer, and Jira, for enhanced requirements traceability. The bi-directional data exchange bridges the gap between requirements and the tests that validate them, to offer full traceability down to the code being developed, helping fulfill compliance to developing process standards such as ISO 26262 (Automotive), DO-178B/C (Aerospace), IEC 62304 (Medical Devices) and IEC 61508 (Functional Safety).

Parasoft , the global automated software testing authority for over 30+ years, provides innovative tools that automate time-consuming testing tasks and provide management with intelligent analytics necessary to focus on what matters. Parasoft supports software organizations as they develop and deploy applications for the embedded, enterprise, and IoT markets. Parasoft's technologies reduce the time, effort, and cost of delivering secure, reliable, and compliant software, by integrating static and runtime analysis; unit, functional, and API testing; and service virtualization. With our developer testing tools, manager reporting/analytics, and executive dashboarding, Parasoft enables organizations to succeed in today's most strategic ecosystems and development initiatives — real-time, safety-critical, secure, agile, continuous testing, and DevOps. www.parasoft.com ; https://www.parasoft.com/products/ctest

