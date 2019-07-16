Parasoft Joins MISRA C and C++ Working Groups to Help Develop Guidelines for Automotive and Safety-Critical Software

MONROVIA, Calif., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parasoft, the global leader in automated software testing, today announced that it has joined the MISRA C and MISRA C++ Working Groups to collaborate in the development of best-practice guidelines for the safe and secure development of automotive and safety-critical software. Parasoft joins the MISRA C++ working group at a critical time, as they work to develop a new integrated MISRA/AUTOSAR C++ coding standard. Parasoft provides the industries top automotive software suppliers with the broadest coverage for both MISRA and AUTOSAR standards, and joining the committee continues Parasoft's commitment to help customers stay ahead of the rapidly-evolving threat landscape.

The Motor Industry Software Reliability Association (MISRA) committee provides coding guidelines that are widely utilized in the automotive and safety-critical industries to develop safe and secure software. Earlier this year, the AUTOSAR and MISRA consortiums announced the merger of their standards, and the MISRA committee is currently working to combine the AUTOSAR C++ and MISRA C++ coding standards into a single comprehensive industry standard for the industry to leverage.

"Modern automotive software includes new advanced functionalities, like AI-based autonomous driving, driving an explosion in both design complexity and source code," said Miroslaw Zielinski, Product Manager at Parasoft. "Coding guidelines like MISRA and AUTOSAR are essential in developing these advanced safety-critical systems, to help teams efficiently eliminate the risky code constructs that lead to unpredictable program behavior, safety hazards, or security vulnerabilities."

Parasoft's static analysis tools comprehensively support many coding guidelines in addition to MISRA, providing best-in-class coverage and accuracy for compliance-focused static analysis checkers. By joining the MISRA committee, Parasoft will be able to share collected experience with the industry and contribute to the creation of a complete and up-to-date standard.

"In the last few years, the C++ language has evolved rapidly to cope with the increasing complexity of software system designs," Zielinski explained. "It is critical that coding guidelines keep up with the language evolution, to enable teams to safely build cutting edge functionalities. We are excited to join MISRA and contribute our expertise in coding standards compliance and C/C++ languages to prepare the new edition of the guidelines for the challenges of the exciting future."

With over 30 years of experience in the automotive and safety critical industry, Parasoft has partnered closely with customers to implement strong software quality processes and streamline compliance and reporting. Parasoft C/C++test is certified by TÜV SÜD for functional safety, and provides a unified, integrated solution for automating a broad range of testing best-practices including static analysis, unit testing, runtime analysis, security testing, and coverage analysis. Leveraging Parasoft C/C++test, software suppliers don't have to combine tools and vendors to gain a complete code quality solution, and for compliance efforts, tool qualification is simplified by only having to qualify one tool.

Parasoft offers Compliance Packs with the most extensive packaged ruleset of automotive, safety and security coding standards on the market. Parasoft Compliance Packs provide the static analysis checkers, test configurations, and documentation required to achieve compliance with industry-specific coding guidelines including MISRA C, AUTOSAR C++14, CERT C/C++, and more. Parasoft Qualification Kits automate the majority of the tedious manual work required to qualify a tool and generate the final reports required to document the tool qualification process. Qualification Kits are available for standards including ISO 26262, IEC 61508, and DO 178.

