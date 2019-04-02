Parasoft Launches New Division Dedicated to Federal, State, and Local Government Agencies

MONROVIA, Calif., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parasoft, the global leader in automated software testing, today announced a new corporate division dedicated to helping the software testing needs of Federal, State, and Local Government Agencies. With over 20 years of experience and success working with development and testing teams in the government and public services sector, Parasoft's newest division will be supporting government programs and initiatives that rely on successful deployments of highly secure, cost-effective modern systems. Parasoft helps these development and testing teams achieve their goals of high quality at speed.

We think that Parasoft's new division, spearheaded by VP of Mil/Aero and Government Solutions, Larry Johnsen, aligns with Gartner's January 15, 2018 Market Insight: What U.S. Federal Government Buyers Want in 2018 report by Katell Thielemann that states, "A policy shift recognizing that IT modernization and adoption of emerging technologies is not just good for productivity and cost control, it has also become a national security imperative." The new division will provide development and testing groups with software tooling and strategy-based solutions to better align government agencies with today's software development challenges and modernization initiatives around Agile, DevOps, and Security.

"As applications increasingly become the de-facto conduit for interacting with government services, and the underlying personally-identifiable information (PII) necessary to support them, it is more important than ever for organizations to adopt development and testing methodologies that encompass a security and quality first approach, said Larry Johnsen, VP of Mil/Aero and Government Solutions at Parasoft. "Parasoft's industry-leading solutions for government enable modernization efforts by providing agencies/programs with crucial visibility and traceability to the ongoing state of quality and security of the software systems being developed by, and for, them."

To ensure "built-in" security and quality for the protection of government interests as well as the personal data of citizens, Parasoft offers security and compliance testing in its automated static analysis and developer-centric solutions. For Java and .NET applications, real-time security compliance reports specifically address compliance to common standards such as OWASP, CWE, HIPAA, and PCA in a centralized reporting and analytics dashboard. Parasoft's industry-leading functional testing solutions for API testing, integration, and simulation, are key to a comprehensive software delivery ecosystem aligned to government organizations looking for a modernized approach to more efficiently delivering high quality, secure applications.

Parasoft provides innovative tools that automate time-consuming testing tasks and provide management with intelligent analytics necessary to focus on what matters. Parasoft's technologies reduce the time, effort, and cost of delivering secure, reliable, and compliant software, by integrating static and runtime analysis; unit, functional, and API testing; and service virtualization. Parasoft supports software organizations as they develop and deploy applications in the embedded, enterprise and IoT markets. With developer testing tools, manager reporting/analytics, and executive dashboarding, Parasoft enables organizations to succeed in today's most strategic development initiatives — agile, continuous testing, DevOps, and security.

