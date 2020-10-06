Parasoft Raises the Bar for Low-Code Applications With AI-Powered Testing Suite

Download The Forrester Wave™: Continuous Functional Test Automation Suites for more insights into why Parasoft was named a Leader in Functional Testing Solutions based on version 9.10.8. The Forrester report states, "Parasoft is executing on its strong, committed AI roadmap that it outlined in 2018 and has plans to infuse AI and ML at all layers of the testing pyramid."

With the new release, Parasoft empowers development and QA teams to specify a target application and create tests optimized for that platform for both UI and API testing.

Parasoft SOAtest dramatically reduces the amount of time it takes to test APIs by automatically capturing the underlying API traffic for enterprise applications and using AI to convert that to API tests.

dramatically reduces the amount of time it takes to test APIs by automatically capturing the underlying API traffic for enterprise applications and using AI to convert that to API tests. Parasoft Selenic enables testers to validate the end-user experience by using the recorded UI attributes, which enhance the AI-powered self-healing and recommendations to fix UI tests for enterprise applications.

enables testers to validate the end-user experience by using the recorded UI attributes, which enhance the AI-powered self-healing and recommendations to fix UI tests for enterprise applications. Parasoft Virtualize and CTP give enterprise application teams the ability to test interaction with simulated services and APIs much earlier in the development process with significantly reduced cost and effort.

"As organizations accelerate their digital transformation to leverage enterprise platforms and cloud technologies, they need confidence that their applications will continue to run smoothly and provide a positive user experience. Automated testing helps them ensure they cover all the bases for unit, API, and UI levels at speed. Smart companies choose the Parasoft solution to make sure they can meet their business and technical goals." – Richard Sherrard, VP of Products at Parasoft

To learn more about Parasoft's latest automated software testing tool releases, attend their sessions at the annual STARWEST conference:

About Parasoft

Parasoft helps organizations continuously deliver quality software with its market-proven, integrated suite of automated software testing tools. Supporting the embedded, enterprise, and IoT markets, Parasoft's technologies reduce the time, effort, and cost of delivering secure, reliable, and compliant software by integrating everything from deep code analysis and unit testing to web UI and API testing, plus service virtualization and complete code coverage, into the delivery pipeline. Bringing all this together, Parasoft's award winning reporting and analytics dashboard delivers a centralized view of quality enabling organizations to deliver with confidence and succeed in today's most strategic ecosystems and development initiatives — cybersecure, safety-critical, agile, DevOps, and continuous testing.

