Parasoft Recognized as a Leader in API Functional Automated Testing in GigaOm Radar Report

GigaOm Names Parasoft a Fast Mover in Software Development Based on Emerging AI/ML Product Features

News Highlights

The GigaOm Radar Report ranks Parasoft as one of the industry's leaders in API functional automated testing, securing its position as one of only two top-tier leaders recognized in the market.





The company is recognized as a leader in key features, scoring 4.6 out of 5—showcasing a high-level performance in critical functionalities including mock testing, test management, API client support, integrations, and low-code/no-code testing.





Parasoft is an outperformer in emerging features, excelling in call chaining, environment testing, and leveraging AI/ML for advanced results filtering.

MONROVIA, Calif., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parasoft, a global leading provider of automated software testing solutions, has been acknowledged as a leader and fast mover for its performance in the API functional automated testing space, securing a leading position in the GigaOm Radar Report. Read the full report here.

GigaOm's Radar Report for API Functional Automated Testing compares key features among vendors, scoring Parasoft as Exceptional or Superior for each with a 4.6 average score.

The GigaOm Radar Report, an authoritative assessment of API functional automated testing solutions, evaluated nine leading tools in the market, assessing their capabilities against key criteria and nonfunctional requirements outlined in the comprehensive companion Key Criteria report. In this report, Don MacVittie, GigaOm research analyst, states, "Parasoft offers some of the best data creation capabilities in the market, with masking and generation that includes automated detection of the data model to create a test data model that can then be customized."

Parasoft's position in the report showcases its innovative solutions that cater to the demands of modern software development. Parasoft's solutions provide automated test suite execution and result filtering without manual intervention, delivering actionable insights for both testing and development teams.

"We're extremely pleased with the recognition given to Parasoft for our strengths in API testing and virtualization, both in terms of our maturity and breadth of functionality, as well as our recent strong innovations. This report serves to reinforce the message that we hear from our customers—that they love using our solutions and we're a key market leader," said Nathan Jakubiak, senior director of development at Parasoft.

This recognition in the GigaOm Radar Report marks Parasoft's second consecutive year of evaluation in the API functional automated testing domain, reflecting the company's commitment to innovation and excellence in software testing solutions.

"We're happy to see Parasoft getting this recognition. We've been leveraging Parasoft solutions successfully for over 10 years for API testing and service virtualization," said Istiak Ahmed, SVP, senior systems and software QA from Bank of America.

Contact Parasoft for a briefing and more details about why it was named a leader and fast mover in the API functional automated testing space by GigaOm.

About Parasoft

Parasoft helps organizations continuously deliver high-quality software with its AI-powered software testing platform and automated test solutions. Supporting the embedded, enterprise, and IoT markets, Parasoft's proven technologies reduce the time, effort, and cost of delivering secure, reliable, and compliant software by integrating everything from deep code analysis and unit testing to web UI and API testing, plus service virtualization and complete code coverage, into the delivery pipeline. Bringing all this together, Parasoft's award-winning reporting and analytics dashboard provides a centralized view of quality, enabling organizations to deliver with confidence and succeed in today's most strategic ecosystems and development initiatives—security, safety-critical, Agile, DevOps, and continuous testing.

SOURCE Parasoft