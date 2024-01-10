Parasoft Recognized as a Leader in API Functional Automated Testing in GigaOm Radar Report

News provided by

Parasoft

10 Jan, 2024, 12:00 ET

GigaOm Names Parasoft a Fast Mover in Software Development Based on Emerging AI/ML Product Features

News Highlights

  • The GigaOm Radar Report ranks Parasoft as one of the industry's leaders in API functional automated testing, securing its position as one of only two top-tier leaders recognized in the market.

  • The company is recognized as a leader in key features, scoring 4.6 out of 5—showcasing a high-level performance in critical functionalities including mock testing, test management, API client support, integrations, and low-code/no-code testing.

  • Parasoft is an outperformer in emerging features, excelling in call chaining, environment testing, and leveraging AI/ML for advanced results filtering.

MONROVIA, Calif., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parasoft, a global leading provider of automated software testing solutions, has been acknowledged as a leader and fast mover for its performance in the API functional automated testing space, securing a leading position in the GigaOm Radar Report. Read the full report here.

Continue Reading
GigaOm's Radar Report for API Functional Automated Testing compares key features among vendors, scoring Parasoft as Exceptional or Superior for each with a 4.6 average score.
GigaOm's Radar Report for API Functional Automated Testing compares key features among vendors, scoring Parasoft as Exceptional or Superior for each with a 4.6 average score.

The GigaOm Radar Report, an authoritative assessment of API functional automated testing solutions, evaluated nine leading tools in the market, assessing their capabilities against key criteria and nonfunctional requirements outlined in the comprehensive companion Key Criteria report. In this report, Don MacVittie, GigaOm research analyst, states, "Parasoft offers some of the best data creation capabilities in the market, with masking and generation that includes automated detection of the data model to create a test data model that can then be customized."

Parasoft's position in the report showcases its innovative solutions that cater to the demands of modern software development. Parasoft's solutions provide automated test suite execution and result filtering without manual intervention, delivering actionable insights for both testing and development teams.

"We're extremely pleased with the recognition given to Parasoft for our strengths in API testing and virtualization, both in terms of our maturity and breadth of functionality, as well as our recent strong innovations. This report serves to reinforce the message that we hear from our customers—that they love using our solutions and we're a key market leader," said Nathan Jakubiak, senior director of development at Parasoft.

This recognition in the GigaOm Radar Report marks Parasoft's second consecutive year of evaluation in the API functional automated testing domain, reflecting the company's commitment to innovation and excellence in software testing solutions.

"We're happy to see Parasoft getting this recognition. We've been leveraging Parasoft solutions successfully for over 10 years for API testing and service virtualization," said Istiak Ahmed, SVP, senior systems and software QA from Bank of America.

Contact Parasoft for a briefing and more details about why it was named a leader and fast mover in the API functional automated testing space by GigaOm.

About Parasoft

Parasoft helps organizations continuously deliver high-quality software with its AI-powered software testing platform and automated test solutions. Supporting the embedded, enterprise, and IoT markets, Parasoft's proven technologies reduce the time, effort, and cost of delivering secure, reliable, and compliant software by integrating everything from deep code analysis and unit testing to web UI and API testing, plus service virtualization and complete code coverage, into the delivery pipeline. Bringing all this together, Parasoft's award-winning reporting and analytics dashboard provides a centralized view of quality, enabling organizations to deliver with confidence and succeed in today's most strategic ecosystems and development initiatives—security, safety-critical, Agile, DevOps, and continuous testing.

SOURCE Parasoft

Also from this source

Complete MISRA C++ 2023 Support Empowers C++ Developers

Complete MISRA C++ 2023 Support Empowers C++ Developers

Parasoft introduces the latest release of C/C++test 2023.2, a transformative tool in C++ development. This update enables developers with a suite of...
MISRA C++ 2023 Release Reinforces Safety & Efficiency With Complete Support in Parasoft C/C++test

MISRA C++ 2023 Release Reinforces Safety & Efficiency With Complete Support in Parasoft C/C++test

Parasoft, a global leader in automated software testing solutions, today announced complete support for MISRA C++ 2023 with the upcoming release of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.