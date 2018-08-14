Parasoft SOAtest Wins DevOps Award at API World 2018

The 2018 API Awards received hundreds of nominations and recognized technologies that empower developers to have a greater impact on products and IT. The Advisory Boards to the API Awards selected winners according to three criteria, including industry attention & awareness, reputation in the developer & engineering community, and leadership/innovation in the sector.

"Developers and engineers are becoming key influencers in their companies because the technologies they use continue to matter more to their business's operations. Parasoft is a great example of a new era of technologies empowering developers to have a greater impact on products and IT," stated Geoff Domoracki, Founder of DevNetwork, producer of API World & the 2018 API Awards.

Parasoft SOAtest is the industry-leading solution for automated end-to-end testing, with a focus on ease-of-use with simple ways to create a reliable and stable automated test suite that can be executed as part of a Continuous Integration and DevOps pipeline. "IoT and Microservices bring an explosion of new API development to organizations," said Chris Colosimo, Parasoft SOAtest Product Manager. "We partnered closely with our customers to identify how to accelerate the testing velocity demanded by modern DevOps pipelines, and we've been dramatically increasing efficiency in these areas by delivering AI and machine learning to our customers. We are honored to accept the Best in DevOps award and see it as proof that this innovation in API testing practices is essential to the industry."

Parasoft reduces the time, effort, and cost of developing high-quality automotive software, by providing efficient automated software testing solutions to support your team. Parasoft's software testing tool suite supports the entire software development process, from when the developer writes the first line of code all the way through unit and functional testing, to performance and security testing, leveraging service virtualization along the way. With a unique analytics platform that aggregates data from across all testing practices and provides actionable insights up and down the testing pyramid, Parasoft's automated software testing innovations help teams address the complexities of today's modern connected environments.

