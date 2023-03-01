Parasoft Spotlights New MISRA AMD4 Coverage at Embedded World

Embedded Dev Teams Efficiently Produce Compliant Software With AI-Enhanced Continuous Automation Testing Platform

News Highlights

This spring, Parasoft C/C++test 2023.1 will provide complete support for the upcoming MISRA C 2012 Amendment 4.

+20% reduction in average time development teams spend fixing a single violation using Parasoft's CI /CD for embedded automated testing solutions enhanced with AI.

Attend: Does MISRA Help Create Safety-Critical Systems That Use Both C & C ++? Presented by compliance expert, Michal Rozenau , on March 15 .

MONROVIA, Calif. and NUREMBERG, Germany, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parasoft, a global leader in automated software testing solutions, announces its participation in Embedded World 2023 on March 14-16. Compliance experts will be available to answer all questions and provide onsite live demonstrations of Parasoft test automation solutions for the embedded real-time safety- and security-critical industries.

Visit Parasoft and its compliance experts in Hall 4, Booth 378 to see a live demo of C/C++test, the company's powerful and comprehensive testing solution for C/C++ code. Embedded development teams continue to rely on Parasoft's Continuous Automation Testing Platform seeing that it offers an impressive range of test methods, including the use of AI/ML augmented automation. Teams experience the following benefits.

21-28% drop in developers' average time required to fix or suppress errors.

Simplified and optimized coding compliance as a result of Parasoft's support, which continuously enables organizations to satisfy industry regulations and stay up to date with the latest compliance requirements.

Increased productivity and reduced labor by automating verification methods defined in functional safety standards like ISO 26262, IEC 62304, DO-178C, and more.

Visitors can gain insights into Parasoft's up-and-coming MISRA C 2012 AMD4 solution. Showcasing its latest product capabilities in software test automation, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about best practices in deploying the following test methods using Parasoft C/C++test:

Static code analysis

Unit testing

Code coverage

Testing on target-hardware

Test based CI /CD workflows

Automated reporting and deep test data analytics for actionable insights

"Our test automation solutions for embedded dev teams deliver measurable results towards producing safe, secure, and quality software," said Igor Kirilenko, CPO at Parasoft. "We provide our customers with seamless integrations into their development ecosystems, like Git-based CI/CD platforms and IDEs, so they can easily achieve compliance towards their verification and validation obligations."

Contact Parasoft for a briefing or to request a demo and see how the Continuous Automation Testing Platform augmented with AI simplifies and optimizes coding compliance with industry standards and regulations.

