Parasoft Takes More of the Manual Work out of Safety-Critical Software Compliance with New Automated Tool Qualification Workflow

Most software development tools come with static documentation for qualification, which requires users to perform a time-consuming and cumbersome formal process to qualify their tools. Instead, Parasoft's Qualification Kits provide an automated tool wizard that streamlines the process by guiding users through an intuitive workflow that includes defining which features/capabilities are being used, executing the testing activities, and then generating the critical documents required to demonstrate tool qualification.

The kits cover tool qualification for all of the software testing activities of Parasoft C/C++test, ensuring compliance with static analysis, unit testing, and coverage requirements for safety-critical software. Because Parasoft C/C++test provides all of these capabilities in a single unified tool, users just need to qualify a single tool across their toolchain, saving significant time and effort.

"Tool qualification is a necessary part of developing software for safety-critical industries, but the process itself is time-consuming and takes the team's focus away from the delivery of capabilities to their end users, ultimately effecting the scope of what is delivered and/or time to market," said Mark Lambert, VP of Products at Parasoft. "By automating and simplifying the tool qualification process for Parasoft C/C++test, we have significantly reduced this burden and freed our automotive, aerospace, railway and functional safety clients to focus on the delivery of their high quality products to their customers."

The qualification kit is available for DO-178 B/C, ISO 26262, EN-50128, and IEC-61508 safety standards, making it simple for users to certify Parasoft C/C++test for use in developing applications across multiple industries. Whenever Parasoft releases updates to Parasoft C/C++test, users can quickly re-qualify the tool for use with minimal effort, enabling them to take advantage of the latest updates and improvements to Parasoft C/C++test.

About Parasoft

Parasoft provides innovative tools that automate time-consuming testing tasks and provide management with intelligent analytics necessary to focus on what matters. Parasoft's technologies reduce the time, effort, and cost of delivering secure, reliable, and compliant software, by integrating static and runtime analysis; unit, functional, and API testing; and service virtualization. Parasoft supports software organizations as they develop and deploy applications in the embedded, enterprise and IoT markets. With developer testing tools, manager reporting/analytics, and executive dashboarding, Parasoft enables organizations to succeed in today's most strategic development initiatives — agile, continuous testing, DevOps, and security.

