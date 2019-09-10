Parasoft Wins Best Solution for Microservices with API Awards 2019

The 2019 API Awards received hundreds of nominations, and the Advisory Board to the API Awards selected Parasoft SOAtest based on three criteria: (1) attracting notable attention and awareness in the API industry; (2) general regard and use by the developer and engineering community; and (3) being a leader in its sector for innovation.

Parasoft SOAtest's unbeatable support for 120+ message formats/protocols and industry-shaping innovations enable organizations to deliver high-quality software at speed. SOAtest's AI and machine learning make API testing easier, empowering enterprises to reap the benefits of Agile and DevOps initiatives.

Parasoft addresses the fundamental challenges that come with new architecture styles that organizations have adopted to deliver their microservices. Especially prevalent in choreographed or reactive environments, Parasoft enables service isolation and testing through support for new and emerging protocol technologies, such as Kafka, MQTT, and AMQP/RabbitMQ. These asynchronous messaging techniques require a different approach to testing. Parasoft's plug-and-play tooling system supports the gamut of testing techniques by allowing users to build test clients that are customized to their organization's technology stack. Additionally, through behavior virtualization, Parasoft enables users to simulate microservices environments for early-stage testing.

"Parasoft is a shining example of the API technologies that empower developers and engineers to build upon the backbone of the multi-trillion-dollar market for API-driven products and services. Today's cloud-based software and hardware increasingly runs on an open ecosystem of API-centric architecture, and Parasoft's win here at the 2019 API Awards is evidence of their leading role in the growth of the API Economy," said Jonathan Pasky, Executive Producer & Co-Founder of DevNetwork, producer of API World and the 2019 API Awards.

About Parasoft

Parasoft provides innovative tools that automate time-consuming testing tasks and provide management with intelligent analytics necessary to focus on what matters. Parasoft's technologies reduce the time, effort, and cost of delivering secure, reliable, and compliant software, by integrating static and runtime analysis; unit, functional, and API testing; and service virtualization. Parasoft supports software organizations as they develop and deploy applications in the embedded, enterprise and IoT markets. With developer testing tools, manager reporting/analytics, and executive dashboarding, Parasoft enables organizations to succeed in today's most strategic development initiatives — agile, continuous testing, DevOps, and security. www.parasoft.com

