Parasol Co. Announces Expanded Availability, Now Exclusively Available at Select Target Stores Nationwide

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parasol Co., the design-driven baby care brand focused on preventive diaper care for sensitive skin, today announced that products are now exclusively available across Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com. (Availability may vary by store.) This announcement marks Parasol's official transition to being exclusively available at Target, bringing Parasol's thoughtfully designed baby care essentials to families across the United States.

The partnership highlights Parasol's core philosophy of preventive skin care, helping stop diaper rash before irritation begins. At the center of this approach is RashShield® Protection, featured in Parasol diapers through an upgraded topsheet infused with Alpha-Bisabolol, a calming compound derived from chamomile. The formulation delivers 99%+ antimicrobial effectiveness to help protect delicate skin barriers while remaining gentle enough for everyday use. Designed for modern parents who prioritize ingredient transparency and performance, the diapers are fragrance-free and made without harsh chemicals, with a breathable, ultra-thin absorbent core that helps keep babies dry and comfortable both day and night.

"Parasol began with years of traveling, sourcing materials, and working closely with manufacturers and experts to develop products gentle enough for babies' most sensitive skin," said Jessica Hung, Co-Founder and CEO of Parasol Co. "Along the way, we listened closely to parents and continuously refined our designs based on their feedback. The trust we have earned from families has allowed us to grow thoughtfully, and our assortment now being exclusively available at Target enables us to bring our preventive diaper care approach, from RashShield® protection diapers to our 100% organic cotton baby wipes, to more parents across the country."

Target guests can now find an exclusive in-store assortment that includes Parasol RashShield® Protection Diapers in sizes Newborn through 6, along with two wipe options. Parasol 100% Organic Cotton Baby Wipes, formulated with Hydra Vitamin B5, help support the skin's natural barrier while cleansing. Parasol Pure Water Natural Baby Wipes are made with EDI purified water, delivering a gentle and minimalist cleansing option for diaper changes, hands, and faces.

Parasol maintains rigorous product standards across its lineup, including Dermatest® "Excellent" certification and OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 material screening. The brand's commitment to ingredient transparency and responsible sourcing is further reflected in Target Clean and Target Zero designations, as well as EWG Verified® certification for Parasol 100% Organic Cotton Wipes.

While the core retail assortment is now exclusive to Target, Parasol's broader collection and direct-to-door subscription services remain available at ParasolCo.com.

About Parasol Co.

Parasol Co. is an AAPI and woman-owned modern baby care brand based in Orange County, California. Through its signature RashShield® Protection, Parasol is redefining diapering with a preventive approach designed to help protect delicate skin before irritation begins. The brand develops fragrance-free, thoughtfully designed essentials for sensitive skin, combining performance, ingredient transparency, and modern design for today's families.

Learn more at parasolco.com and follow Parasol on Instagram at @parasolco.

SOURCE Parasol Co.