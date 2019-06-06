Parata Improves Access to Prescriptions With Launch Of WellSpot™

WellSpot allows pharmacies to increase their reach – far beyond the pharmacy counter and store hours – to improve medication adherence and transition of care. Pharmacies can virtually keep their doors open 24/7 without the traditional added business costs.

WellSpot is intuitive and technologically savvy with 2-factor authentication and mobile payments. Late discharge patients, rural residents, and all shifts of employees can benefit from the new system.

Boasting cold-rolled steel frame construction, security cameras, and a HIPAA-compliant connection to pharmacy management systems, WellSpot has security features pharmacies and patients can count on. The main unit features a large touchscreen and 46 individual lockers with optional expansions including refrigerated units.

Pharmacy teams and patients can discover more about WellSpot at parata.com/wellspot.

About Parata Systems

TCGRx and Parata have combined to create the new industry leader focused on providing pharmacy technology solutions to support business growth, better health outcomes, and lower medical costs. Joined in 2018 as Parata Systems, the company offers the most comprehensive pharmacy automation portfolio with pouch and blister medication adherence packaging, high-speed automated robotic dispensing technologies, and pharmacy workflow solutions. Discover how we're better together at parata.com and tcgrx.com.

