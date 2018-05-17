Parata Partners with SCPC to Advocate Healthcare Policy Changes in LTC Pharmacies

For Parata, SCPC membership provides the opportunity to reinvest profits into the greater good of the long-term care (LTC) pharmacy space and contributes to Parata's ongoing commitment to listen to and address their customers' concerns.

"Our customers introduced us to the idea of a partnership with SCPC," said Mark Longley, Parata's EVP, Sales and Business Development. "We have an obligation to stay informed about issues in LTC and help any way we can. Our research proved this to be an easy decision to make. It's a win for all involved."

SCPC's member companies own and operate around 350 LTC pharmacies across the US, serving about 750,000 patients in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities each day. Pharmacies serving these populations have their own challenges Parata's technology aims to solve. Parata's sponsorship underscores the company's support for LTC pharmacies and the unique challenges the industry faces.

"Parata exists because we know empowering pharmacists helps patients experience better outcomes," said Parata CEO DJ Dougherty. "Partnering with an industry advocate like SCPC helps us give our customers a voice, empowering them to do what's right for the pharmacy and the patient. We think of it as another way to serve our community."

As a Bronze Business Partner, Parata will participate in the SCPC Annual Meeting and Business Partners Summit Meeting in July of this year.

ABOUT PARATA:

Parata Systems provides pharmacy technology solutions that empower pharmacists to help people lead healthier lives. Founded in 2001, Parata offers the most extensive pharmacy automation portfolio in the industry – designing, building, and supporting both vial-filling and pouch packaging solutions.

ABOUT SCPC

The Senior Care Pharmacy Coalition (SCPC) is the only trade group in Washington dedicated exclusively to the public policy and advocacy interests of independent LTC pharmacies. SCPC's membership includes more than 350 LTC pharmacies across the country serving 750,000 patients in America's skilled nursing and assisted living facilities across America. The organization provides leadership and advocacy on a wide range of federal legislative and regulatory policies impacting LTC pharmacies and the patients they serve.

